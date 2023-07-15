Prince and Princess of Wales to watch men’s Wimbledon final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince and Princess of Wales to watch men’s Wimbledon final

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the royal box to watch Novak Djokovic try to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday (PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the royal box to watch Novak Djokovic try to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Djokovic will play 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who said the final will be the “best moment of my life”.

On Saturday, Kate sat next to tennis great Billie Jean King and watched Czech player Marketa Vondrousova defeat Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the ladies’ singles final.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Princess of Wales and Billie Jean King in the royal box on Saturday (PA)

Vondrousova said she is planning matching tattoos for her and her coach to honour the grand slam win.

Pressed on the design, the tennis star told reporters: “I don’t know yet but I’ll show you guys on Instagram after.”

After the match, Kate presented both players with their trophies and was seen consoling a tearful Jabeur.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ons Jabeur reacts during the ladies’ singles final against Marketa Vondrousova (PA)

Asked in a press conference what the princess said to her, Jabeur said: “Same thing after last year – to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.

“Obviously she was very nice. She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me.

“That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”

The princess also congratulated Vondrousova on her win.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish (PA)

She told the Wimbledon champion: “It’s as much a mental game as it is a physical game – so really impressive and a great game to watch.

“I hope you enjoy this moment. Good luck on your recovery and down time. Lovely to see you.”

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were among the famous faces watching the ladies’ singles final.

Former Wimbledon coverage presenter Sue Barker was also seen watching the game from the royal box, as was former Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and ex-tennis champion Martina Navratilova.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson watched the ladies’ final (PA)

British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid thrilled a packed Court One by winning their fifth Wimbledon wheelchairs doubles title on Saturday.

Hewett will now look to win his first singles title in SW19, which would complete his set of grand slam championships, on Sunday.

Britain could also have its first boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon for 61 years.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid celebrate victory in the wheelchair doubles final (PA)

Henry Searle, 17, is yet to drop a set in the competition and knocked out the top seed in the opening round.

Some tennis fans were left disappointed after organisers announced the Wimbledon ticket queue would be closed on Saturday due to a weather warning – but better conditions are expected for the tournament’s final day.

Tom Morgan, Met Office meteorologist, told the PA news agency: “There’s a drier day in prospect for Wimbledon … but I wouldn’t entirely rule out a shower.

“The final gets under way around 2pm tomorrow so there is a chance of showers coming through tomorrow afternoon. There’s potential for an interruption.”