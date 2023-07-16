Princess Charlotte arrives for first Wimbledon visit to see men’s singles final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Charlotte arrives for first Wimbledon visit to see men’s singles final

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales has arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (John Walton/PA)
Princess Charlotte has arrived at Wimbledon for her first visit to the tournament to watch Novak Djokovic try to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

Wearing a blue dress, she held the Princess of Wales’ hand and walked ahead of Prince George and the Prince of Wales to reach the Players’ Lawn and greet Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and British wheelchair doubles’ champion Gordon Reid.

The four of them will take their seats in the Royal Box in Centre Court in time to see the Serb play Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz, 20, at 2pm.

Charlotte petting police dog
Princess Charlotte petting police dog Stella (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kate told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club’s young people programme, that Prince Louis was “very upset” that he was not attending.

The princess said: “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching.

“Charlotte you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring.

“Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today.”

Charlotte and George at Wimbledon
Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the Players’ Lawn (Victoria Jones/PA)

The princess also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis has been practising being a ball boy.

After their conversation, Joel told the PA news agency: “He (Louis) tries to practise the standing and staying serious like us.

“He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.”

Charlotte petted Stella the springer spaniel, who searched Centre Court on Sunday morning on her last day at Wimbledon before retiring.

The young princess was also introduced to eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar who is representing the charity WaterAid and performing the coin toss at the men’s singles final.

Sunday marks Kate’s third visit to Wimbledon, this time wearing a green dress by Roland Mouret, over the course of this year’s tournament.

Kate waving at Wimbledon
The Waleses arrive at Wimbledon for the tournament’s final day (Steven Paston/PA)

The princess attended on Saturday and consoled a tearful Ons Jabeur after the Tunisian lost the ladies’ singles final against Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Asked in a press conference what the princess said to her, Jabeur said: “Same thing after last year, to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.

“Obviously she was very nice.

“She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not.

“I told her hugs are always welcome from me.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Kate consoling Ons Jabeur on court after her defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

“That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”

And Kate had a rain-hit visit on the tournament’s second day when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18 while watching British number one Katie Boulter.