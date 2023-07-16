Jeremy Vine agrees deal with Twitter user who wrongly named him in presenter row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Vine agrees deal with Twitter user who wrongly named him in presenter row

By Press Association
Jeremy Vine said a Twitter user had agreed to pay £1,000 to charity after libelling him (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jeremy Vine has agreed a financial settlement with a Twitter user who falsely identified him as the BBC presenter at the centre of the Huw Edwards furore.

Vine was one of several BBC presenters, including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark and Nicky Campbell, who were forced to publicly deny claims on social media that they were the unnamed TV star facing the allegations.

On Sunday, Vine said he received an apology from a Twitter user who had “libelled” him by wrongly claiming he was the BBC presenter concerned.

BBC presenter explicit photos allegations
Veteran presenter Huw Edwards was named by his wife Vicky Flind as the BBC presenter suspended following allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit images (Ian West/PA)

Speaking of the Twitter user, 58-year-old Vine said: “He has now acknowledged that he was wrong, and has apologised.

“At my request, he has also agreed to pay £1,000 to @mndassoc rather than paying damages.”

Before Edwards was named by his wife as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, Vine appealed on Twitter for the presenter to “come forward”.

He later said on his Channel 5 show: “It’s his decision, but he needs to come forward now, I think.”

Vine, who also hosts an afternoon programme on BBC Radio 2, added: “I had a situation: I was going to see Bruce Springsteen at the weekend and my wife said ‘Are you going to be safe there?’

Cinderella gala performance – London
Jeremy Vine previously spoke about how serious the situation was (Ian West/PA)

“That’s how serious this thing is, and she gave me a baseball cap and said ‘You’d better wear this’.”

Similarly, BBC broadcaster Campbell spoke about his “distressing weekend” after he was also falsely named and forced to clear his name after allegations he was the presenter at the centre of the BBC furore.

The 62-year-old said he had contacted police about being falsely mentioned online in connection with the story and was having conversations with his lawyers in terms of defamation.

The BBC said it is continuing its “fact-finding investigations” into allegations against veteran broadcaster Edwards following the naming of the presenter by his wife on Wednesday night.

After days of conjecture and Edwards’ name being speculated about on social media, Vicky Flind issued a statement via the PA news agency to say the father-of-five is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is receiving in-patient hospital care.

Edwards is the BBC’s highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £435,000–£439,999, putting him fourth on the top 10 list, the corporation’s annual report revealed on Tuesday.

The presenter was last seen on BBC One’s News At Ten on July 5 when he co-presented a special edition live from Edinburgh as the King was honoured in the Scottish capital.

The Metropolitan Police have said no criminal offence has been committed by Edwards and no further police action will be taken “at this time”, allowing an internal BBC investigation to resume.