Kate presents Carlos Alcaraz with his first Wimbledon championship trophy

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz with his Wimbledon trophy (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz with his Wimbledon trophy (Steven Paston/PA)

The Princess of Wales has presented world number one Carlos Alcaraz with his first Wimbledon championship trophy, marking the Spaniard’s win against Novak Djokovic who was battling for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

The tennis stars’ thrilling five-set match was also watched by the Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Both players bowed in front of Kate ahead of receiving their gongs and chatted with the princess briefly before she stepped back and joined the crowd in applauding each of them.

Alcaraz was all smiles in his on-court interview as he remarked on how “special” it was to play in front of royalty – including King Felipe VI of Spain.

The Waleses arrived in SW19 around noon for Charlotte’s first ever visit to the tournament.

Wearing a blue dress, she held Kate’s hand and walked ahead of George and William to reach the Players’ Lawn and greeted Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and British wheelchair doubles champion Gordon Reid.

Djokovic and Alcaraz holding their trophies
The winner and the runner-up (Victoria Jones/PA)

In the Player’s Lawn, Kate told Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club’s young people programme, that Prince Louis was “very upset” that he was not attending.

The princess said: “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching.

“Charlotte, you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring.

“Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today.”

Charlotte and George at Wimbledon
Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the Players’ Lawn (Victoria Jones/PA)

The princess also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis has been practising being a ball boy.

After their conversation, Joel told the PA news agency: “He (Louis) tries to practise the standing and staying serious, like us.

“He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.”

Charlotte petted Stella the springer spaniel, who searched Centre Court on Sunday morning on her last day at Wimbledon before retiring.

Hugh Jackman
Actor Hugh Jackman in stand (Steven Paston/PA)

The young princess was also introduced to eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar who is representing the charity WaterAid and who performed the coin toss at the match.

Sunday marks Kate’s third visit to Wimbledon – this time wearing a green dress by Roland Mouret – over the course of this year’s tournament.

The princess attended on Saturday and consoled a tearful Ons Jabeur after the Tunisian lost the ladies’ singles final against Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Asked in a press conference what the princess said to her, Jabeur said: “Same thing after last year, to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.

Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation (Steven Paston/PA)

“Obviously she was very nice.

“She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not.

“I told her hugs are always welcome from me.

“That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”

And Kate had a rain-hit visit on the tournament’s second day when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18 while watching British number one Katie Boulter.