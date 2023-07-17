Ofcom investigates Greatest Hits Radio over petition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofcom investigates Greatest Hits Radio over petition

By Press Association
Ofcom is investigating whether Greatest Hits Radio has complied with broadcasting rules around impartiality (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom has launched an investigation into Greatest Hits Radio over the station’s campaign which calls for offenders to be prevented from refusing to attend sentencing hearings.

The watchdog said on Monday the probe will look at whether the radio station complied with broadcasting rules around impartiality and accuracy.

Greatest Hits Radio’s Face the Family petition, which began earlier this year, has been made directly to Parliament and was mentioned by a newsreader on Ken Bruce’s show.

On April 13, the broadcast also included clips in support of the campaign and listeners being directed to a website, according to Ofcom.

A spokesperson said Ofcom “does not seek to question the merits” of the campaign.

The petition, which was broadcast more than 30 times on the radio station, calls for new laws to “require offenders to be in court for sentencing, to give victims and their families every chance to witness justice be delivered”.

The radio station said this could involve prison and court staff being “given powers to use reasonable force to get offenders into the dock – as they do to transfer them from a court to prison”.

More than 13,000 people have signed the petition.

Under Ofcom rules, broadcasters are excluded from expressing views on “political and industrial controversy or current public policy”.

The watchdog said these requirements do not apply to the broadcaster’s presenters or guests but the organisation itself and people with editorial responsibility for the service.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We have opened an investigation into Greatest Hits Radio relating to its ‘Face the Family’ campaign.”

The campaign comes after Jordan McSweeney refused to attend his sentencing hearing where he was jailed for a minimum term of 38 years following his conviction of the murder of Zara Aleena.

Thomas Cashman also would not face the family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as he was jailed for life for her murder.

Earlier this month, Ofcom launched an investigation into GB News over similar concerns about the broadcaster’s campaign.

The media watchdog is looking at the channel’s Don’t Kill Cash petition, which says: “I call on the Government to introduce legislation to protect the status of cash as legal tender and as a widely accepted means of payment in the UK until at least 2050.”

Greatest Hits Radio has been contacted for comment.