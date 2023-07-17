Channel 4 names TV comedy award after late comedian Sean Lock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 4 names TV comedy award after late comedian Sean Lock

By Press Association
Sean Lock (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Sean Lock (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Channel 4 has announced that a new TV comedy award will be named after late comedian Sean Lock.

The Sean Lock Comedy Award, which will see winners given £6,000 as well as support from the broadcaster to work on a script, is aimed at new writers and performers.

The award comes ahead of the second anniversary of Lock’s death next month.

He died at the age of 58 in August 2021 after a cancer diagnosis.

Lock had appeared on a host of the broadcaster’s programmes including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, along with Sean Lock: Purple Van Man, TV Heaven, Telly Hell and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala.

His friend and fellow comedian Bill Bailey, who worked with Channel 4 to create the award, said he was “delighted”.

Bailey added: “It’s a way to honour Sean’s memory and to inspire others to pursue their own unique comic brilliance.”

Channel 4 said the recipient will receive £5,000 to support their live work as well as a script commission from Channel 4’s comedy team, writer shadowing on Channel 4’s comedy entertainment shows and a £1,000 commission to write a script for Channel 4’s digital strand.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Bill Bailey (Ian West/PA)

Lock was also known for his work on BBC shows such as the sitcom 15 Storeys High and sketch comedy Is It Bill Bailey? along with appearances on panel shows QI and Have I Got News for You.

His former agent, Damon Pettitt from Off The Kerb, said: “I hope the recipient proves to be a worthy winner and shows the same integrity, work ethic and eye for the absurd, in both writing and performance, so evident in Sean’s fine body of work.”

Channel 4 has worked with comedy venues and promoters across the UK to nominate writers and performers.

The finalists include Alex Bertulis-Fernandes, Mamoun Elagab, Kyrah Gray, Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, Tadiwa Mahlunge, Kuan-wen Huang, Mike Rice, Lily Webb, Eric Rushton, Lorna Rose Treen and Anna Thomas.

The potential recipients will perform at a live comedy event this week.

The head of comedy at Channel 4 said the broadcaster is “honoured” to collaborate with Lock’s family and friends.

Charlie Perkins said: “Combining a love for Sean’s polymathy and supporting and nurturing new generations of homegrown comedy talent, we’re proud as hell to be part of this award.

“Thank you so much to our passionate nomination panel for giving up their time to help stretch our tendrils out across the UK. It’s an incredible shortlist and we can’t wait to see what they all get up to next. To Sean.”

Channel 4 said the winner of The Sean Lock Comedy Award will be announced soon.