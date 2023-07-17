Goodness Gracious Me cast to mark 25th anniversary of sitcom with reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goodness Gracious Me cast to mark 25th anniversary of sitcom with reunion

By Press Association
Goodness Gracious Me cast to mark 25th anniversary of sitcom with reunion (Alamy/PA)
Members of the cast and crew of British sitcom Goodness Gracious Me will reunite to mark the show’s 25th anniversary at the Desiblitz Literature Festival.

The sketch show, which parodied stereotypes in the British and Asian communities, starred Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal, Kulvinder Ghir and Nina Wadia.

Ghir and Wadia will join scriptwriter Sanjeev Kholi to discuss the impact and legacy of Goodness Gracious Me, during the headline event at the festival in October.

BBC2 Awards Bhaskar & Syal
Goodness Gracious Me starred Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal (Yui Mok/PA)

The announcement comes after rumours of a possible fourth series of the show, which was first televised on BBC Two in 1998 and ran until 2001.

Further names at the reunion will be revealed in September.

Since starring in Goodness Gracious Me, cast members have gone on to win multiple awards.

Syal was honoured with a Bafta fellowship at the annual television awards in May, placing a bindi on her trophy and saying it represented “change”.

Her husband Bhaskar was made an OBE in the New Year Honours List in 2005.

The 2023 Desiblitz Literature Festival, the UK’s leading book festival celebrating British South Asian writing, will take place from October 20 to 29.

The festival will feature themed events including crime fiction, children’s fiction, historical fiction, poetry readings, memoirs, and discussions about diversity in British publishing, with a variety of music from Bangla to Punjabi folk music.

Festival director Indi Deol Said: “Our mission at the Desiblitz Literature Festival is to continue bringing together diverse audiences, transcending boundaries and celebrating the richness of cultures.

“With 90% of our festival events free to attend, we open doors to all, fostering inclusivity and accessibility.

“At the heart of our festival, we champion new and emerging voices, amplifying their stories and perspectives. We believe in nurturing talent and providing a platform for aspiring writers to shine.

“We invite you to explore the vibrant tapestry of storytelling, where renowned authors, thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive workshops and mesmerising performances await.

“Mark your calendars and join us for a transformative experience that will leave you inspired, enlightened and connected.”