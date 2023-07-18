Peers to grill BBC bosses about governance following Huw Edwards furore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peers to grill BBC bosses about governance following Huw Edwards furore

By Press Association
BBC director-general Tim Davie ordered a review (Jacob King/PA)
BBC leaders are to be grilled in Parliament about the “adequacy” of the corporation’s governance arrangements following the Huw Edwards furore.

Director-general Tim Davie, acting chairwoman Dame Elan Closs Stephens and policy director Clare Sumner will face a pre-arranged meeting of the House of Lords’ Communications and Digital Committee on Tuesday.

The committee said it would raise issues including “in light of recent events, what concerns have been raised about the adequacy of the BBC’s governance arrangements and how it is addressing these”.

Corporation bosses will be questioned after Sir Tony Blair told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme at the weekend that the BBC should “stand up for itself more” when asked about its response to the situation.

Following allegations by the Sun newspaper that a high-profile presenter, now named as Edwards, paid a young person for explicit images, Mr Davie ordered a review to “assess how some complaints are red flagged up the organisation”.

The family of the young person had originally complained to the BBC in May and the corporation said it tried to contact them twice.

Dame Elan Closs Stephens appointed acting chair of the BBC
Dame Elan Closs Stephens is the acting chair of the BBC (BBC)

The young person at the centre of the controversy later said via lawyers, in a letter to BBC News, that nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed presenter.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence has been committed by Edwards and the corporation restarted its “fact-finding investigations” into claims about the newsreader.

Edwards was named by his wife, Vicky Flind, who said in a statement that he is receiving in-patient hospital care and is suffering “serious mental health issues”.

The coverage of the story by the media has been criticised by prominent figures including former Downing Street press secretary Alastair Campbell, the BBC’s world affairs editor John Simpson and former BBC journalist Jon Sopel.

Simpson wrote on Twitter: “No criminal offences were committed, so it’s a purely personal tragedy for everyone involved. Let’s hope the press leave them all alone now.”

Sopel, who said he talked to Edwards following the allegations, told Good Morning Britain: “We’ve had contact, obviously not since he’s been hospitalised.

“He was very angry, I think felt very let down by what happened in the Sun, furious with their coverage, not overly impressed with the BBC’s coverage either.”

The Sun said it has no plans to publish further allegations and will co-operate with the BBC’s internal investigation process.

BBC News had reported a second person claiming they felt threatened by messages they received from Edwards.

BBC Newsnight has also reported claims that one former and two current employees at the corporation claim they had received messages from the veteran broadcaster that made them feel uncomfortable.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
The corporation will also face questions about how the broadcaster’s commitment to impartiality “needs to keep pace with changing societal expectations”.

In March, Gary Lineker was taken off air by the BBC after posting a tweet in which he said the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans was not dissimilar to 1930s Germany.

The BBC later announced a review into its social media guidelines as the corporation said that the former footballer, 62, would return to Match Of The Day following a boycott by top on-air talent.

The committee will also ask the BBC about how the chair and the board ensure the corporation stays independent from Government.

In April, Richard Sharp resigned as BBC chairman after a report found he breached the rules around public appointments following an introduction which led to then-prime minister Boris Johnson getting an £800,000 loan guarantee.

The former Goldman Sachs banker, who was appointed in early 2021, said at the time he had acted in “good faith” and had the “best of intentions” after an inquiry by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC.

The meeting will also look at proposals for an alternative funding model and the BBC’s long-term strategy and how the corporation is serving all of society including low-income households.