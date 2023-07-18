Hereford museum revamp given £5m National Lottery funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hereford museum revamp given £5m National Lottery funding boost

By Press Association
Hereford Museum and Art Gallery has been awarded £5m by the National Lottery Heritage Fund (PA)
Hereford Museum and Art Gallery has been awarded £5m by the National Lottery Heritage Fund (PA)

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded £5 million to plans to redevelop Hereford Museum and Art Gallery, creating a permanent home for a hoard of medieval coins and jewellery found in the county in 2015.

The funding, coupled with £8 million from Herefordshire Council and £5 million from the Government’s Stronger Towns Fund, will create eight new galleries and display spaces, including one showcasing the Herefordshire Hoard, which was unearthed near Leominster.

In a statement confirming the £5 million award issued on Tuesday, the National Lottery Heritage Fund said the project will significantly enhance Hereford’s cultural offer.

The Herefordshire Hoard, one of the most significant early medieval treasures ever discovered in Britain, is a collection of coins and jewellery dating to the Anglo-Saxon and Viking period which was found by two metal detectorists.

Herefordshire Hoard coins
Coins from the Herefordshire Hoard (National Lottery Heritage Fund/PA)

Instead of reporting the find they sold most items to dealers with the intention of keeping the proceeds for themselves, but were prosecuted, and both jailed in 2019.

Experts believe 29 rare coins, mostly of Alfred the Great of Wessex and Ceolwulf II of Mercia, suggest the hoard was buried in around 878.

A silver ingot, a beast’s head gold bracelet, a rock crystal pendant and a gold ring were also recovered, but numerous other items were illegally dispersed and have not been recovered.

The museum renovation plans also feature a temporary exhibition space, the restoration of the historic Woolhope Club Room, and new commercial areas including a retail space and a rooftop cafe.

A viewing beacon and roof terrace will be accessible from the fifth floor courtyard space of the revamped building, providing 360-degree views over the city and surrounding area.

Hereford Museum
Plans for the revamped museum (National Heritage Lottery Fund/PA)

Damian Etheraads, museum and gallery lead at Herefordshire Council, said: “We are delighted to receive funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players.

“Through the generous support of our funders we will be able breathe new life into the museum and art gallery.

“We are looking forward to building an institution for the 21st century that celebrates diversity, fosters creativity and sparks curiosity.

“The new museum and art gallery will transform Herefordshire’s cultural landscape by putting people, the environment and sustainability at the heart of what we do.”

Robyn Llewellyn, the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s director of Midlands and East, said: “This funding, which has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players, will significantly enhance the city’s cultural offer, ensuring that heritage projects represent and reflect local communities.

“I am delighted that the National Lottery Heritage Fund is supporting Hereford Museum and Art Gallery with its ambitious plans for its redevelopment.”