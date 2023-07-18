Harry Potter And The Cursed Child rehearsal book to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child rehearsal book to be sold at auction

By Press Association
A rehearsal edition of West End play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is to go under the hammer (PA)
A rehearsal edition of West End play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is to go under the hammer (PA)

A signed copy of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is expected to fetch a four-figure sum when it goes under the hammer in Glasgow this week.

The special rehearsal edition, which has been signed by JK Rowling; the play’s director, John Tiffany; and playwright, Jack Thorne; will take centre stage at an auction of rare toys, models, and pop culture at McTear’s.

Three sets of costume jewellery worn on-screen by pop icon Madonna in the 1996 film Evita will also be offered to bidders during the Steam and Screen: Toys, Models and Pop Culture auction happening this week.

The signed book of the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (McTear’s/PA)

The 191-lot auction will also feature an impressive array of autographs including such luminaries as Neil Armstrong, Alfred Hitchcock and Billy Connolly.

Movie posters for Raging Bull and Blade Runner, signed by A-listers Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford, respectively, and other cast members, will also be available.

The jewellery worn by Madonna in the film Evita (McTear’s/PA)

Complementing the auction’s star-studded line-up will be a series of collectible model railway and die-cast vehicles. Included in the sale will be 39 lots of locomotives with classic steam trains sitting alongside a number of more modern engines and coaches.

Commenting on the auction, McTear’s specialist, James Spiridion, said: “There is truly something for every model and pop culture enthusiast in this auction.

Neil Armstrong’s autograph (McTear’s/PA)

“Over the past few years we have seen interest and prices rise for this type of memorabilia, with more and more sellers looking to consign pieces to auction.

“With the range and quality of lots on offer, I am sure we are going to see a very lively sale.”

The Steam and Screen: Toys, Models and Pop Culture auction will take place at McTear’s on Thursday July 20. For more information visit www.mctears.co.uk