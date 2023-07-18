Harry Potter And The Cursed Child rehearsal book to be sold at auction

A signed copy of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is expected to fetch a four-figure sum when it goes under the hammer in Glasgow this week.

The special rehearsal edition, which has been signed by JK Rowling; the play’s director, John Tiffany; and playwright, Jack Thorne; will take centre stage at an auction of rare toys, models, and pop culture at McTear’s.

Three sets of costume jewellery worn on-screen by pop icon Madonna in the 1996 film Evita will also be offered to bidders during the Steam and Screen: Toys, Models and Pop Culture auction happening this week.

The signed book of the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (McTear’s/PA)

The 191-lot auction will also feature an impressive array of autographs including such luminaries as Neil Armstrong, Alfred Hitchcock and Billy Connolly.

Movie posters for Raging Bull and Blade Runner, signed by A-listers Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford, respectively, and other cast members, will also be available.

The jewellery worn by Madonna in the film Evita (McTear’s/PA)

Complementing the auction’s star-studded line-up will be a series of collectible model railway and die-cast vehicles. Included in the sale will be 39 lots of locomotives with classic steam trains sitting alongside a number of more modern engines and coaches.

Commenting on the auction, McTear’s specialist, James Spiridion, said: “There is truly something for every model and pop culture enthusiast in this auction.

Neil Armstrong’s autograph (McTear’s/PA)

“Over the past few years we have seen interest and prices rise for this type of memorabilia, with more and more sellers looking to consign pieces to auction.

“With the range and quality of lots on offer, I am sure we are going to see a very lively sale.”

The Steam and Screen: Toys, Models and Pop Culture auction will take place at McTear’s on Thursday July 20. For more information visit www.mctears.co.uk