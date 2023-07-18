Ross Kemp says volunteers for poppy appeal are needed this year ‘more than ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Kemp says volunteers for poppy appeal are needed this year ‘more than ever’

By Press Association
Ross Kemp on London Poppy Day 2021 (Matt Alexander/Royal British Legion)
Ross Kemp on London Poppy Day 2021 (Matt Alexander/Royal British Legion)

British actor Ross Kemp has called for people to support the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal and said that volunteers are needed now “more than ever”.

The appeal will launch 100 days from now on October 26 with the aim of raising money to support ex-military and serving members of the armed forces.

Kemp, 58, has familial links to the army, and in 2007 the EastEnders actor joined his father’s old regiment, 1 Royal Anglian, for an Afghanistan-based documentary where he discovered what life was like for soldiers on the frontline.

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2019
Ross Kemp with a poppy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking on his ties with the Royal British Legion, Kemp said: “My family have had tremendous help from the charity – my grandfather Sydney ‘Dick’ Jordan served in World War Two and my grandmother, Irene Jordan, spent the last few years of her life in a Royal British Legion care home, receiving excellent care.

“I’ve been supporting the charity ever since, fundraising and volunteering at London Poppy Day for the last five years, meeting amazing people, from six-year-old poppy collectors to 100-year-old D-Day veterans.

“Filming documentaries with the military in Afghanistan has also reinforced my passion for supporting the armed forces community who have served and sacrificed for their country.”

Last year the Royal British Legion raised nearly £48 million for more than 1.8 million veterans in the UK.

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2019
Kemp is an Armed Forces Ambassador (Giles Anderson/PA)

The charity provides support for the whole armed forces community, helping them get back into work and providing grants and advice to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Kemp says that this can only happen thanks to the poppy appeal, where members of the public buy a poppy from volunteers to pin to their clothing as a symbol of remembrance.

He said: “It couldn’t happen without the poppy appeal and the army of thousands of volunteers who make it happen.

“These people, who run the appeal in their area, distribute poppies and tell the public about what the poppy appeal means, and where the donated funds go.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who can spare the time this autumn to volunteer for the poppy appeal.

“The Royal British Legion will provide full training and every pound raised will support veterans facing hardship.

“I hope you’ll help do your bit if you can. You can get involved by calling 0345 845 1945 or visiting rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer.”

The Royal British Legion was founded in 1921 in the aftermath of the First World War and the charity launches a poppy appeal every autumn to raise money.