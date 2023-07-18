Swift fans miss out on UK tour tickets after being flagged as ‘potential bots’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swift fans miss out on UK tour tickets after being flagged as 'potential bots'

By Press Association
Taylor Swift fans have complained about being flagged as potential ‘bots’ (PA)
Taylor Swift fans who missed out on the UK leg of the American singer’s tour complained of being unable to purchase tickets after being flagged as potential bots.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday for two of Swift’s London shows in June and August 2024 and three shows in Liverpool next June.

Thousands of fans logged on to the Ticketmaster and AXS websites to attempt to purchase tickets, which ranged from £57 to £661 for the most expensive VIP package.

Hundreds of fans were left ticketless and disappointed, with many taking to social media to express their frustration and upset.

Some AXS customers had received an error message that they had been “identified as a potential bot” and were unable to proceed with a purchase.

The error message received by many Swift fans on the AXS website read: “To protect fans, we actively identify and block automated bots from visiting or using our site.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Show – New Jersey
Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

“Your session has been identified as a potential bot.”

AXS customers were told to “please try logging in through another device, clearing your cache, turning off VPN, or going off wi-fi data”.

Helen, 35, in Crewe, Cheshire, told the PA news agency she was “very disappointed” to not get a Swift ticket “because my six-year-old niece was really looking forward to seeing her idol on stage”.

She attempted to purchase tickets on the AXS website but was flagged by the site as a bot.

She said: “Being flagged as a bot is just frustrating especially when they’ve already been put on resale sites and I’d imagine that bots have been able to purchase tickets.”

Jennifer Bradley, 26, told PA that her experience trying to purchase a Liverpool ticket was “awful” after she was flagged as a potential bot on the AXS website.

She said: “It’s been a nightmare! Worst part is they let you get into the queue and then you once you are through (they say) that you are a robot!”