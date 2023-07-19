‘Bard of Salford’ John Cooper Clarke awarded freedom of city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bard of Salford’ John Cooper Clarke awarded freedom of city

By Press Association
John Cooper Clarke was honoured for his extraordinary contribution to the world of poetry and his commitment to the arts (PA)
Punk poet John Cooper Clarke has been honoured with the Freedom of Salford, the city where he was born and raised.

Clarke, also known as the “Bard of Salford” was given the award on Wednesday for his extraordinary contribution to the world of poetry and his commitment to the arts.

Starting his working life as a lab technician in a local college, he began reciting poetry in pubs and clubs in the 1970s and on Manchester’s folk scene after being inspired by his English teacher.

His work is now on the national curriculum for schools and he has toured with major artists including the Sex Pistols, The Fall, Joy Division and New Order.

His distinct style of wit and social commentary and distinctive look has earned him widespread success and notable fans include Sir Paul McCartney, Alex Turner from the Arctic Monkeys and Peter Hook.

Clarke’s recording of “Evidently Chickentown” also featured prominently in the closing scene of an episode of The Sopranos.

The ceremonial mayor of Salford, councillor Gina Reynolds, said: “Salford has always been a city of creativity that has nurtured remarkable artists. John Cooper Clarke is an icon not only in Salford but throughout the country.

“His remarkable literary contributions, infused with his unique Salfordian charm, have made a lasting impact on the world of poetry and beyond.

“He has inspired countless artists, musicians and writers with his incredible talent and has given a voice to the working-class spirit within his verses.”

Clarke said: “How wonderful – I’ve circumnavigated the globe 10, count ’em, 10 times, reciting poetry all the way and coming back here to my home town of Salford is always a treat. But this one – wow. Thank you everyone!”

In July 2013 he was awarded an honorary doctorate of arts by the University of Salford.

He will be celebrating his 75th birthday in 2024 with a national tour including two nights at Salford’s Lowry Theatre.