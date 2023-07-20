Grayson Perry: I’ve done a lot of work and I want to celebrate that

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grayson Perry: I’ve done a lot of work and I want to celebrate that

By Press Association
Sir Grayson Perry during a photocall for the Grayson Perry: Smash Hits exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir Grayson Perry said he has done a “lot of work” and he “wants to celebrate it” as he launched his biggest ever UK exhibition.

Named Smash Hits, the show opens this Saturday and is a retrospective of Sir Grayson’s 40-year career as an artist at Edinburgh’s Royal Scottish Academy at the National Galleries on The Mound.

The vast collection of pottery and sculpture and tapestries as long as swimming pools fills several rooms of the Royal Academy.

As well as telling the story of Perry’s career over the last four decades, it also serves visitors as a visual representation of Britain’s recent history.

Grayson Perry: Smash Hits exhibition
Class is a key theme of Sir Grayson’s work and something which he told reporters at a preview of the exhibition “as a British person” he is “completely obsessed with”.

He said: “What’s interesting is, it’s still sort of true.

“I was joking earlier that I was going to start a protest movement against gentrification and call it Just Stop Olive Oil.

“Culture is like an elevator in the British class system. You can zip up and down, talk to anyone and work with anyone.”

Sir Grayson began cross-dressing in 1978 when he assumed the identity of Claire but he is keen to emphasise it is not part of his art.

Grayson Perry: Smash Hits exhibition
He said: “For the first 20 years of my career, I was the transvestite potter, that was my kind of brand.

“But, of course, now you can’t say that. Now I’m the transvestite ceramicist.

“At its core I think I’ve had the same shtick for 40 years. I’ve become more skilful, I’ve become richer and I’ve worked in different ways but the basic shtick remains the same.”

Sir Grayson’s vast tapestries, one of which is more than 14 metres long, are now made with the assistance of a computer.

He draws them on Photoshop and they are then made in a Belgian factory.

He said: “This is a very, very dense show. Whenever I see a show of my own I just see man hours.

“These things are all taking up time.”

At 63, Sir Grayson said he had questioned whether he still has the energy to make some of his art.

He said: “I get daunted when I see all of this stuff.

“The other thing is I’m old now and I look things and I go, ‘Have I got the energy to make that?’”

But his overarching feeling on seeing the exhibition taking shape is excitement.

He joked: “This week, I have just kind of indulged my narcissism and egoism and talked about me.

“There’s great big letters (of my name) down the front (entrance to the venue), and it’s fantastic.

“I’ve done a lot of work and so I want to celebrate that.”

The exhibition formally opens on Saturday July 22 and runs until November 12.

Full price tickets cost £19 for adults.

For further details, please see

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/grayson-perry-smash-hits

.