Guitar owned by Tony Sheridan when he played with The Beatles goes to auction

By Press Association
The 1959 Martin D-28E Electro Acoustic Guitar owned by Tony Sheridan (Special Auction Services)
The 1959 Martin D-28E Electro Acoustic Guitar owned by Tony Sheridan (Special Auction Services)

A guitar which is said to have been owned by musician Tony Sheridan at the time he played and recorded with The Beatles has gone to auction.

The 1959 Martin D-28E electro acoustic guitar will go under the hammer at Special Auction Services (SAS) in Newbury, Berkshire, on Tuesday.

The guitar is “extremely rare”, according to SAS, and it is expected to fetch £25,000.

Its presence was first publicised at a valuation day for Channel 5 show Paul Martin’s Antiques Showdown at Sheffield Winter Garden.

Martin said he is looking forward to seeing which bidder will be lucky enough to take the guitar home.

“We’ve come across some unbelievable finds during filming for Auction Showdown,” he said.

“But this remarkable instrument, steeped in musical history, is particularly unique – so much so that we’ve decided to arrange a specialist auction for it.”

Season one of Paul Martin’s Antiques Showdown follows Martin as he battles against rivals to gather rare antiques and valuable collectibles in a series of challenges.

Sir Paul McCartney photographic exhibition – London
Photos of The Beatles from the Sir Paul McCartney exhibition Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm at the National Portrait Gallery in London (Lucy North/PA)

Jessica Forrester, SAS expert and Martin’s opposition on the show, said: “This guitar belonged to a musician who was vitally important in the early development of The Beatles.

“Its provenance as well as the likelihood of it having been played by The Beatles in the early days of their career will elevate its popularity with collectors.”

The Beatles, known for songs including Hey Jude and All You Need Is Love, formed in Liverpool in 1960 and comprised John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Sheridan recorded the song My Bonnie with The Beatles in Hamburg in 1961 and released the single under the name Tony Sheridan And The Beat Brothers.