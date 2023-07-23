BBC broadcaster Evan Davis was told at his wedding his father had killed himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC broadcaster Evan Davis was told at his wedding his father had killed himself

By Press Association
Evan Davis has spoken of his father’s death (Alamy/PA)
BBC broadcaster Evan Davis found out through a phone call on his wedding day that his seriously ill father had taken his own life.

Quintin, 92, had left a note saying his “system is closing down” and he had “no alternative”, Davis told The Sunday Times.

He was alerted that something was wrong soon after he married Guillaume Baltz, 56, by a message from his brother Roland which urged him to “call ASAP”.

The news came during his wedding reception in July 2022 and the occasion turned into “a very warm-hearted, supportive, reflective day” as he told guests in a speech telling the guests his father had died.

Davis told his guests: “We’ve just had some news. My father died. But I don’t want you to be alarmed.

“He was very elderly and it was definitely time.

“There’s actually nothing we can do. So I’m going to propose that we carry on.”

He told them later how his father had died.

Davis, 61, who has fronted shows including TV’s Dragons’ Den and BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, and BBC Radio 4 programme Today programme recalled that his father had made a “proud and loving” speech when he entered a civil partnership ceremony with Mr Baltz in 2012.

Their wedding in London was a follow-up to that ceremony involving a first number of guests who were not at the first celebration.

Davis had managed to step away from their guests during the reception to ring his brother back, who then told him that their father had died.

He hung up and gave his husband the news.

Davis called back five minutes later, and learned his father had taken his own life.

Backing from Roland and his other brother Beric helped him to continue with the day.

Today programme
Evan Davis (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Davis told journalist Decca Aitkenhead, whom he spoke to with his family’s agreement, that he “burst into tears” when he was back at work the next day and colleagues asked about the wedding.

Stating that family do not know why his father picked that day to die, Davis added: “We’ve all speculated on what the hell was going on in his head… there’s no good day, is there?

“And I know he didn’t do it to spoil our day.”

His father had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and his heart was failing.

Loving messages to wife Hazel and three identical notes for his sons were found.

Davis’s parents had been together for 65 years but his mother was admitted to a care home during the pandemic after she started to show signs of dementia.

A handwritten note read: “To all my family, I am so sorry – so, so sorry – to spring this on you.

“But it is the best outcome.

“My system is closing down and I am on the verge of a mental breakdown, ie, I am going mad and physically falling apart.

“I really have no alternative. Thank you all for being such a wonderful family.”

He also said in another note that he had “at no time been helped in any way in deciding to take my own life” and his actions were due to his wish to “maintain my autonomy”.

Davis told the newspaper: “Having been together for 65 years, suddenly being on his own at home was a big deal… I think he felt guilt at not being able to look after her.”