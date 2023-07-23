Amy Dowden reveals second cancer diagnosis as she provides Strictly update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amy Dowden reveals second cancer diagnosis as she provides Strictly update

By Press Association
Amy Dowden joined the BBC show in 2017 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Amy Dowden joined the BBC show in 2017 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Amy Dowden has revealed that doctors have found “more tumours” and “another type of cancer” which means she will not compete on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 32-year-old professional dancer – who was a finalist on the BBC celebrity competition four years ago with presenter Karim Zeroual – found out in May that she had stage three breast cancer.

She announced last month that she had undergone a mastectomy.

Dowden spoke with rower Erin Kennedy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and has undergone chemotherapy, during an Instagram video on Friday with awareness charity CoppaFeel.

The Welsh ballroom and Latin American dancer said: “I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment.

“And then, after my MRI, (the doctors) found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours.

“And my pathology wasn’t what we were expecting and then they found another type of cancer.”

She added that being told she needed chemotherapy was “scary” and a “massive blow” as the treatment had not been part of her original healthcare plan.

Dowden said: “For me, straightaway, (it) was just like my dancing, like you can take away my boob but you can’t take my dancing away from me.

“I was already upset about (it), and obviously, this year, it means I’m not (going to) be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I’m in such regular contact with the team (and) the BBC have been just utterly incredible.

“We are just one big family and they’re going to be guided by me (and there are) so many ways to be involved in the show and I’m just staying really positive and hopeful that I’m still going to be part of the show in some way.”

Dowden said she is aiming to continue dancing and added: “The oncologist said to me (my) movement is really, really good for people on chemo, it’s important so that was encouraging.”

The Caerphilly-born dancer who joined the BBC show in 2017, also said: “I’m determined to continue in a healthy way and, as much as I can, continuing to be Amy.”

She revealed to Hello! magazine she had found a lump in her breast the day before she planned to go on a belated honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones in April.

The couple got married in July 2022.