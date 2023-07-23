Gary Lineker brushes off criticism from ex-Match Of The Day host Des Lynam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Lineker brushes off criticism from ex-Match Of The Day host Des Lynam

By Press Association
Host of Match Of The Day Gary Lineker has responded to comments by former presenter Des Lynam (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Lineker has brushed off criticism from his Match Of The Day predecessor Des Lynam who said he should “get on with the football” and stay away from controversial topics outside the game.

Lineker, 62, had to “step back” from presenting the BBC’s flagship football show earlier this year until he and the corporation reached an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media, the broadcaster said.

His tweets have attracted controversy while he has been the BBC’s highest paid on-air talent for the sixth consecutive year and the only star to earn more than £1 million in the year 2022/2023, according to the corporation’s annual report.

New Year Honours list
Des Lynam, the veteran former sports broadcaster (Yui Mok/PA)

Lynam, 80, told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House programme: “I like him as a chap, I like him as a broadcaster. But I think there are some areas that he should stay out of.

“For example, the last World Cup was in Qatar and he went very, very strongly about the limitations of society in Qatar. And he’s right, there are, but he’s not the person to say it. Get on with the football”.

Lineker, a former Tottenham and Leicester striker, later commented: “Des is entitled to his opinion… as, of course, am I.”

His response came in a tweet replying to a comment by Adil Ray, the creator and writer of BBC1’s Citizen Khan show.

He wrote: “Love Des Lynam but just heard a clip on Radio 4 this morning saying @GaryLineker should stick to football. In 2013, Lynam, still an influential figure, came out publicly as a supporter of Farage and UKIP.”

Lineker has tweeted widely about refugees and immigration policy where he has voiced support for a liberal approach to border controls, and he also expressed support for a second EU referendum.

During last year’s Qatar World Cup he led criticism of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for suggesting LGBT+ fans be “respectful of the host nation”.

He posted in response to the cabinet minister’s comments: “Whatever you do, don’t do anything gay. Is that the message?”

Lineker has been the face of Match Of The Day for more than 20 years but his future at the BBC came under the spotlight in March amid questions about impartiality.

He was taken off air by the broadcaster after posting a tweet in which he said the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans was not dissimilar to 1930s Germany.

Lineker missed one edition of the Saturday night show, before returning to his presenting role after a boycott by top on-air talent.