Olly Murs on wedding to Amelia Tank: A perfect celebration of our love

Olly Murs has spoken about his marriage to Amelia Tank for the first time saying his wedding was a “perfect celebration” of their love.

The singer, 39, proposed to his bodybuilder girlfriend Tank, 31, on a south coast clifftop during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations last year.

Their wedding was on July 15 2023 on Osea Island in Essex.

Murs told Hello!: “I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love.”

The magazine reported that the wedding featured a festival called Murs Fest along with performances from the former The X Factor contestant and R&B singer Craig David.

Singer Olly Murs married his fiancee Amelia Tank on July 15 (Ian West/PA)

Murs, also a host of talent show Starstruck and a judge on The Voice UK, said he recalled becoming emotional while waiting for Tank to walk to the altar.

He said: “When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God. My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old.”

In a Sunday Instagram post, Murs said: “Mr and Mrs Murs 15.07.23.”

Singer and Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East, Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, rapper Professor Green and former The Only Way Is Essex star Jessica Wright were among the first celebrities offering their congratulations.

East commented: “Gorgeous! Congratulations.”

Professor Green wrote: “Congrats guys” along with three heart emojis.