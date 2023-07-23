Humza Yousaf visits popular Highland music festival with family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf visits popular Highland music festival with family

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf introduces the Auld Fochaber Fiddlers (Paul Campbell/PA)
Humza Yousaf introduces the Auld Fochaber Fiddlers (Paul Campbell/PA)

The First Minister has shown off his mocktail-mixing skills at one of Scotland’s most loved Highland festivals.

Humza Yousaf visited Speyfest on Sunday afternoon where he enjoyed musical artists and caught up with supporters and volunteers.

He even gave mixology a go, trying his hand at making alcohol-free cocktails while festival-goers laughed and cheered.

Humza pours a mocktail at the popular Speyfest in Moray.
Humza Yousaf tries his hand at mixing mocktails (Paul Campbell/PA)

The festival in the village of Fochabers, Moray, is in its 26th year, having been launched in 1995.

Mr Yousaf introduced string band the Auld Fochabers Fiddlers to the Christie stage.

He also met pipe and whistle player Ryan Murphy, who performed for the First Minister with his band Imar, before speaking with Mr Yousaf and showing him his bagpipes.

Mr Murphy said: “Meeting the First Minister at Speyfest was a great surprise.

“He is a great guy, approachable and genuinely interested in the festival’s spirit.

Humza poses for a selfie with a fan at Speyfest.
Humza Yousaf poses for a selfie with a fan (Paul Campbell/PA)

“It was a reminder that leaders can also be down-to-earth and connected to the people.”

The festival welcomed thousands of fans over the weekend who enjoyed more than 30 musical acts involving about 160 musicians.

On Twitter, the First Minister wrote: “Great day with the family at the amazing Speyfest.

“Well done to all the organisers for putting on such a brilliant festival.

“A real honour introducing the Auld Fochabers Fiddlers, they played a lovely tribute to the late and great James Alexander, founder of Speyfest.”

This year’s acts included Celtic rock favourites Skerryvore, the award-winning Manran, Talisk, critically acclaimed singer Siobhan Miller and Speyside’s own Calum Stewart.

Speyfest chief Ashleigh MacGregor said: “Now in its 26th year, Speyfest continues to be a beacon of community spirit, providing a platform for well-known and emerging talent to shine and preserving our rich heritage for generations to come.

“We’re incredibly proud of the legacy we have built over the last quarter of a century.

“It was fantastic to welcome the First Minister of Scotland to the festival for the first time and show him all that this important event in the Scottish cultural calendar has to offer.”