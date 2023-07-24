BBC defends news channel’s coverage of Huw Edwards allegations after complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

BBC defends news channel’s coverage of Huw Edwards allegations after complaints

By Press Association
The BBC received complaints that BBC News gave the story into allegations made against Huw Edwards 'too much coverage'
The BBC received complaints that BBC News gave the story into allegations made against Huw Edwards ‘too much coverage’ (Ian West/PA)

The BBC has described BBC News’ reporting of allegations made against presenter Huw Edwards as “proportionate” following complaints the broadcaster gave the story “too much coverage”.

The corporation said it was careful to “sensitively” report claims that veteran broadcaster Edwards was paying a young person for sexually explicit images, balancing the public interest with the “privacy and welfare of all those affected”.

It responded to complaints that BBC News gave “too much coverage to the allegations” made against Edwards, on the same day that it set out the scope of a review into how it handles non-editorial complaints.

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards
The BBC responded to complaints BBC News gave the Huw Edwards story too much coverage on the same day it published the terms of reference for an upcoming review into how it handles non-editorial complaints

The family of the young person originally complained to the BBC in May and the BBC said it tried to contact them twice before The Sun published an exclusive story detailing the allegations.

Acknowledging complaints that BBC News gave the story too much prominence, the broadcaster said: “BBC News reports on the BBC independently and impartially in the same way as we would with any other organisation.

“We scrutinised and investigated all aspects of the story, including other allegations against the presenter, the journalistic merit of the Sun’s decision to publish, privacy law in the social media age and the reputational implications for the BBC.

“Legal and privacy considerations, which we explained in detail throughout our coverage, meant we couldn’t name Huw Edwards; it was only following the statement issued by his family that we were in a position to do so.

“We transparently explained the reasons why this was the case and that this was a complex story with many of the facts unknown.”

BBC studios
The broadcaster said it was important for BBC News to keep it's audience 'updated with developments' in the Huw Edwards story

It said it was important for BBC News to keep it’s audience “updated with developments”, which included statements from the Metropolitan and South Wales police saying it had found no evidence that a criminal offence had been committed by Edwards.

“We believe our coverage of this story was proportionate, reflecting the significance of the issues raised. However, we realise not everyone will agree with the stories we cover and the prominence we give them,” the BBC added.

In a letter to BBC News, the young person at the centre of the controversy said via lawyers nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the-then unnamed presenter, and the Sun later said it had no plans to publish further allegations.

On Friday, the BBC published the terms of reference for a review that will assess the effectiveness of current BBC policies and processes into how it handles non-editorial complaints.

It said it will “gather specific learnings” on the processes deployed in the handling of complaints made against Edwards, and will set out the findings of the review and management’s key remedial action plan to be implemented.

The review is being led by BBC group chief operating officer Leigh Tavaziva in July and “completed by late autumn”, it said.