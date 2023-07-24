Cara Delevingne: Sobriety hasn’t been easy but it has been worth every second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Cara Delevingne: Sobriety hasn’t been easy but it has been worth every second

By Press Association
Cara Delevingne will be in the September issue of Elle UK (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)
Cara Delevingne will be in the September issue of Elle UK (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

Cara Delevingne has described herself as “stable and calmer” since embracing sobriety, but noted how challenging the process has been.

The model and actress first spoke about her decision to go sober earlier this year, following a series of images that were taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles last year.

The 30-year-old told Elle UK that she felt a weight was lifted after speaking about her struggles.

Cara Delevingne on the cover of the September issue of Elle UK (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

She said: “For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”

On embracing sobriety, she added: “It hasn’t (been easy), but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it’.

“It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.

“Before, I didn’t trust myself. I second-guessed myself constantly. There was a lot of anxiety involved. Now I just feel free of that.”

Delevingne, who found fame as the face of luxury British fashion house Burberry in 2011, spoke about her struggle with the quick ascent to global stardom.

Cara Delevingne says her ascent to global fame ‘didn’t feel real’ (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

She told Elle UK: “It didn’t feel real. I didn’t feel like I deserved it. I didn’t feel worthy. I was still stuck in this mindset of not being good enough.

“I was doing the best I could, but I wasn’t really appreciating every moment. Inside, I felt very different to how I looked.”

The model also praised her relationship with London musician Leah Mason, better known as her stage name Minke, in the process of becoming more secure.

She said: “My girlfriend has been really wonderful in introducing me to a lot of things and people.

“Being with my girlfriend, in this relationship, there are just so many things that came at once that have made me so happy and comfortable with who I am.”

Cara Delevingne praised her relationships with girlfriend Leah Mason and friends Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss (Elle UK/Quentin Jones/PA)

Delevingne also praised her close friendships within the fashion industry including with Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss who taught her “a lot about living”.

Having found fame as a model, Delevingne branched into acting with a minor role in Joe Wright’s 2012 adaptation of Anna Karenina.

She later went on to secure leading roles in Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

On trying to live without expectations, she added: “It’s not easy. Like anything, it’s a practice.

“I’m just taking it day by day. The projects I’m doing are things I really care about.”

The September issue of Elle UK is on sale from July 27.