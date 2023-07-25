George Alagiah lifted the room by coming in – John Simpson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Alagiah lifted the room by coming in – John Simpson

By Press Association
George Alagiah ‘lifted the room by coming in’, BBC world affairs editor John Simpson said (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
George Alagiah 'lifted the room by coming in', BBC world affairs editor John Simpson said (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

George Alagiah “lifted the room by coming in” and “made you feel better for having him there”, according to BBC world affairs editor John Simpson, as he reflected on meeting the broadcaster for the first time.

The award-winning journalist, who presented the BBC News At Six for the last 20 years, died on Monday from bowel cancer after being first diagnosed in 2014. He was 67.

Simpson hired Alagiah as a foreign correspondent in 1989 and said he knew he was right for the role as soon as he came in.

BBC 9 O’Clock News VG
George Alagiah on the news in 2000 (BBC/PA)

He told BBC Breakfast: “Nobody seemed to fit the bill and the last person in was a young, early 30s figure, very, very good looking, I have to say, very handsome, and very charming, but in a nice way, not a smooth, I’m-working-the-room, I-look-so-good way, just really sincere and decent and nice and incredibly knowledgeable.

“There’s always decision-makers on these boards and I was one of them, and the other chap was sitting sort of half opposite me and I just caught his eye and we both knew this was the one.

“He lifted the room by coming in, and made you feel – I don’t know, maybe I’m being fanciful at this long distance – but made you feel better for having him there.”

Simpson said Alagiah had no ego and was beloved by world leaders.

Today programme 60th anniversary
John Simpson hired George Alagiah as a foreign correspondent in 1989 (Rick Findler/PA)

He added: “Eventually we sent him to South Africa to be the correspondent there. This was just after Nelson Mandela had won the election, apartheid was finished.

“It was a very exciting time, very hopeful time in South Africa. Sadly, the hope has largely faded. And George was the ideal person to be there, because this wasn’t about George, this was about South Africa.

“Most of us, when we’re based abroad somewhere, we do our job well perhaps and, you know, people take notice of us, but there are some people in some situations who kind of set themselves at the very heart of of the story.

“Nelson Mandela absolutely loved him, and so did Desmond Tutu, and even Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe actually took a liking to him. You couldn’t fail to like George.

“And it was all about southern Africa, it wasn’t about ‘how brave I am’, ‘how fantastic I am’, ‘how many people I know’. It was about the country that he was there to broadcast about.”

Cameron meets Nelson Mandela
George Alagiah was loved by former South African leader Nelson Mandela (Johnny Green/PA)

Simpson said Alagiah transferred that knowledge and diligence to the news desk when he became a newsreader.

He said: “He was really one of my favourite newsreaders of all time… He brought that sense of kind of straightforward decency and honesty, and experience and knowledge. And he brought them all together, when he sat down behind that desk.

“You could see it in his eyes, in his mind, in the way that he sat there, you knew that he was confident that what he was telling you was true, and honest and straightforward.”

Alagiah first began hosting the 6pm news bulletin in early 2003, but stepped up to front it solo four years later following the departure of his co-host, Natasha Kaplinsky.

He was made an OBE in the 2008 New Year Honours.

Following his diagnosis, Alagiah also campaigned for cancer charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support and Bowel Cancer UK, to help raise awareness.

Prominent BBC figures including Sophie Raworth, Naga Munchetty, Fiona Bruce, Clive Myrie, Nick Robinson and director-general Tim Davie have all paid tribute to him following his death.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Frances Robathan, their two sons and three grandchildren.