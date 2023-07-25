CMS Committee writes to The Sun and BBC over coverage of Huw Edwards allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CMS Committee writes to The Sun and BBC over coverage of Huw Edwards allegations

By Press Association
Huw Edwards (Chris Jackson/PA)
Huw Edwards (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has written to The Sun and BBC over their “widespread coverage” of allegations made against presenter Huw Edwards.

Earlier this month, The Sun was the first to report claims that veteran BBC broadcaster Edwards paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

A letter to The Sun editor Victoria Newton asks her to explain what was done to verify the story and if there are any reviews or discussions ongoing about the newspaper’s procedures and reporting in this case and any wider lessons to be learned.

The Andrew Marr Show
The Sun editor Victoria Newton (Victoria Newton/PA)

The letter, signed off by CMS chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage, said: “Our role is not to challenge individual stories or editorial decisions, but we would be grateful if you could set out the processes by which The Sun verifies any story it chooses to report, especially those where issues of privacy may be at stake.”

It added: “Given the concerns that have been reported about inaccuracies, changing narratives and lack of engagement with some of the parties involved in the case of Mr Edwards, we would also be interested to understand what was done to verify this specific story and what, if any, reviews or discussions are ongoing about The Sun’s procedures and reporting in this case and any wider lessons to be learned.”

The letter also asks Newton to set out what investigations are taking place into allegations made about former Sun journalist Dan Wootton, who has been accused of offering colleagues money for sexual material.

Last week, Wootton used his self-titled GB News show to brand claims that he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material “simply untrue” and denied “criminal allegations”.

GB News
Presenter Dan Wootton (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)

The committee has also written to BBC chairwoman Dame Elan Closs Stephens to request further details about the reviews into wider BBC processes the corporation is carrying out in light of the allegations and its plans to publish the findings.

The letter said it believes it is “entirely appropriate” that the BBC’s fact-finding investigation into the claims against Edwards remains a “confidential process” to respect the privacy of the individuals concerned.

However, it asks for the the corporation’s two wider reviews to be conducted in a “transparent manner”.

In a letter from Dame Elan to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, it outlined that the BBC is undertaking two pieces of work which will look into the corporations’ protocols and procedures.

The first will examine if the ‘red flagging’ of non-editorial complaints made to the BBC can “appropriately identify matters that require referring up within the organisation”.

The second review will assess the effectiveness of current BBC policies and processes in light of the specifics of Edwards case.

It is being led by BBC group chief operating officer Leigh Tavaziva and will be overseen by the board’s senior independent director Sir Nicholas Serota.

On Monday, the BBC described BBC News’ reporting of allegations made against Edwards as “proportionate” following complaints the broadcaster gave the story “too much coverage”.