Famous names who featured in Kevin Spacey’s sex offences trial

A number of high-profile celebrities have featured throughout Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey’s sex offences trial.

On Wednesday, Spacey was found not guilty of nine sex offences on four men between 2001 and 2013, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Jurors heard from global popstar Sir Elton John as he gave evidence from Monaco and were told how Spacey gifted a ping pong table to Dame Judi Dench.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the famous faces mentioned during the trial:

Sir Elton John

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer Sir Elton John gave evidence via video-link from Monaco during the trial – telling jurors Spacey attended a ball at his house after flying in on a private jet and bought a Mini Cooper at the event.

Sir Elton John was called as a defence witness during the trial (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Spacey is alleged to have made a man almost “come off the road” following a painful crotch grab as he drove the actor to the lavish showbiz party.

Sir Elton recalled how Spacey had arrived in “white tie” at the ball and had stayed the night.

Spacey previously told jurors he stored “the most expensive” Mini Cooper “ever” in Sir Elton’s garage.

Dame Judi Dench

Spacey spoke of having gifted a ping pong table to Dame Judi Dench after they worked on the film The Shipping News – in Nova Scotia together.

Dame Judi Dench with Spacey at the Olivier Awards in 2004 (Andy Butterton/PA)

The Hollywood star told jurors he had “made it my mission… to try to make Judi laugh as much as I could” as he said her husband had recently died.

Spacey said the property they stayed in while filming had a ping pong table and the pair “developed a lovely friendship”.

The actor said he took it upon himself to teach Dame Judi how to play and later gifted her a table of her own.

Dame Joan Collins

Dynasty star Dame Joan Collins featured as part of Spacey’s evidence from the witness box as he told jurors of an incident during one of his rehearsals.

The defendant said he had been asked to move his rehearsal time for Dame Joan because “there was an issue with her hair”.

Spacey said she “insisted on being able to rehearse first”.

Spacey recalled a time when Dame Joan Collins insisted on rehearsing before him (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Richard Harris

Spacey told jurors the first time he visited London as an actor, Harry Potter star Richard Harris put him up in an apartment for the several months he stayed in the city.

The defendant said Mr Harris helped him out with accommodation while he was starring in a 1986 production of Long Day’s Journey at the Haymarket Theatre.

Spacey told the jury: “It was his son’s apartment.”

Robert Sean Leonard

House and Dead Poet’s Society actor Robert Sean Leonard submitted a character reference to the court, describing Spacey as “positive, supportive and respectful”.

His words prompted an emotional response from the defendant, who reached for his tissues and dabbed his eyes while sat in the dock.

Late Irish actor Richard Harris put Spacey up in an apartment in the 1980s (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Mr Leonard said he had “never seen anyone” lead an acting company better than Spacey.

Jack and Chris Lemmon

Spacey was described as “like another son” to Some Like it Hot star Jack Lemmon during the character references read to the jury.

During the defendant’s evidence, he told the court he starred with Lemmon in the Haymarket Theatre production of Long Day’s Journey in 1986.

Lemmon’s son, Chris Lemmon, said because of Spacey’s relationship with the Mister Roberts actor, the defendant “became like a brother to me”.

David Furnish

Sir Elton’s partner David Furnish also gave evidence from Monaco during the trial about the ball Spacey attended in the early 2000s.

Spacey was described as ‘like another son’ to Some Like it Hot star Jack Lemmon (PA)

Speaking about Spacey’s attendance at the event, Mr Furnish said: “He was an Oscar-winning actor, there was a lot of excitement he was at the ball.”

Mr Furnish said a car was sold at the ball and “Kevin was the highest bidder”.

Van Kilmer

When Spacey began giving evidence, he detailed his childhood and the various schools he attended in the US.

He named one fellow pupil as Top Gun actor Val Kilmer and called him “highly skilled” at drama and an “incredible actor”.