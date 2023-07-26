Notable moments from Sinead O’Connor’s trailblazing career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Notable moments from Sinead O’Connor’s trailblazing career

By Press Association
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV programme in 2014 (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor was considered one of the most talented vocalists of her generation.

However, the Nothing Compares 2 U vocalist was also a major cultural figure, was unafraid to stand up for what she believed in.

Here are some of the most famous moments from her trailblazing career:

New York radio ban

In 1990, O’Connor’s refusal to allow the American national anthem to be played before her concert at the Garden State Arts Centre in New Jersey caused her music to be banned from several radio stations in New York.

Sinead O’Connor courted controversy during her career
Sinead O’Connor courted controversy during her career (Niall Carson/PA)

Explaining her actions at the time, she said she had a policy of not allowing national anthems to be played before her concerts because they had “nothing to do with music in general”.

– Boycotting the Grammys

She boycotted the Grammy Awards in 1991, refusing to accept her trophy for Best Alternative Album. O’Connor said that the awards “acknowledge mostly the commercial side of art”, adding that the main reason for their existence was “material gain”.

– Tearing up a picture of the Pope

Perhaps the most infamous, and at the time controversial, moment of O’Connor’s career was her decision to tear up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992.

Appearing on the US show with her head shaved and wearing a white dress, she performed an acapella version of Bob Marley’s 1976 song War.

She sang the lyrics: “And we know we shall win/As we are confident in the victory/Of good over evil”, before holding up a photo of the Pope to the camera and tearing it in half.

The next week, actor Joe Pesci hosted Saturday Night Live and held up a repaired photo of John Paul II and said if he had been on the episode with O’Connor he “would have gave her such a smack”.

– Being booed at a Bob Dylan tribute show

Days later, O’Connor appeared at an all-star tribute for Bob Dylan at Madison Square Garden and was immediately booed. She was due to sing Dylan’s I Believe In You, but sang War again, acapella.

Kris Kristofferson comforts Sinead O’Connor after she was booed off stage Ron
Kris Kristofferson comforts Sinead O’Connor after she was booed off stage Ron Frehm/AP)

Although consoled and encouraged on stage by her friend Kris Kristofferson, she left and broke down, and her performance was kept off the concert CD.

Years later, Kristofferson recorded Sister Sinead, for which he wrote the lyrics: And maybe she’s crazy and maybe she ain’t/But so was Picasso and so were the saints.

– Becoming a priest

O’Connor was ordained as a priest by Michael Cox, a bishop from an independent Catholic group, in 1991.

She announced that she wanted to be known as Mother Bernadette Mary.

– Coming out as a lesbian

In 2000, O’Connor came out as a lesbian. However, in 2005 she said that she was bisexual, adding: “I’m three-quarters heterosexual, a quarter gay. I lean a bit more towards the hairy blokes.”

– Converting to Islam

O’Connor announced in 2018 that she had converted to Islam and would be adopting the name Shuhada’ Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat — although she continued to use Sinead O’Connor professionally.

Performing in Budapest, Hungary in 2019
Performing in Budapest, Hungary in 2019 ((Marton Monus/MTI via AP)

– Row with Miley Cyrus

Pop star Miley Cyrus made reference to O’Connor’s iconic Nothing Compares 2 U music video in the opening shots of her video for her hit song Wrecking Ball in 2013.

In response, O’Connor published an open letter to the former Disney star warning her about the dangers of being sexualised in the music industry, writing: “The message you keep sending is that it’s somehow cool to be prostituted… it’s so not cool Miley. It’s dangerous.”

She added: “I would be encouraging you to send healthier messages to your peers, that they and you are worth more than what is currently going on in your career.”