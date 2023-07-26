Tributes to ‘wise and visionary’ Sinead O’Connor

Tributes have been paid to the “wise and visionary” Sinead O’Connor, who had a voice that “cracked stone”, following the Irish singer’s death at the age of 56.

Fellow musicians, composers and friends remembered the Dublin-born entertainer, who was described as “a warrior poet” by one collaborator.

She had recently recorded a new theme for historical TV drama Outlander, working with composer Bear McCreary, who wrote on Twitter: “I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot.

“We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.

“We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP.”

Maril Davis, Outlander’s executive producer, tweeted: “On behalf of the entire cast (and) crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead’s passing.

“She was an incredible talent (and) working with her on this season’s main title song was a true honour.

“Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”

Fiachna O Braonain, a member of Irish band Hothouse Flowers, said: “Many conversations had… Many songs sung…

“Many laughs had and dances danced… Thank you for these beautiful memories Sinead… So terribly sad…”

The tweet was accompanied with pictures of the pair talking and smiling together.

British singer Alison Moyet said O’Connor had a voice that “cracked stone with force by increment”.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “Heavy hearted at the loss of Sinead O’Connor.

“Wanted to reach out to her often but didn’t. I remember her launch.

“Astounding presence. Voice that cracked stone with force & by increment.

“As beautiful as any girl around & never traded on that card. I Loved that about her. Iconoclast.”

Comedian Patrick Kielty, the new host of Ireland’s The Late Late Show, tweeted: Just heartbreaking. She was the truth way before most of us knew where to look. Rest in peace, Sinead.”

American rapper and actor Ice T shared the words: “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy” in a Twitter post, accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

Fellow 90s chart-topper and photographer Bryan Adams shared an image he had taken of O’Connor, adding: “RIP Sinead O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.