Director of Sinead O’Connor documentary ‘devastated’ at singer’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Director of Sinead O’Connor documentary ‘devastated’ at singer’s death

By Press Association
Nothing Compares will be released on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now on Saturday (PA)
Nothing Compares will be released on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now on Saturday (PA)

The director of a documentary about Sinead O’Connor’s life has told of the impact the singer had on her.

Nothing Compares traces O’Connor’s turbulent life from her childhood in Dublin in the care of a mentally ill mother and her subsequent journey through the care system.

It tells the story of O’Connor’s war of attrition against an image-obsessed music industry that tried and failed to tame her and led to further outbursts, including repeated criticism of the Catholic Church.

Archive material and testimony from friends and musical collaborators illuminate a career stretching over five decades.

Director Kathryn Ferguson told BBC Radio 4’s Front Row show on Wednesday that she was “devastated” to hear the news of the singer’s death.

“I just found out an hour ago. I’m devastated to hear the desperate news about Sinead,” she said.

“Our film, really for me, it was a love letter to Sinead. It was made over many, many years. And made because of the impact she had made on me as a young girl growing up in Ireland.”

Ferguson said that she first came to know of O’Connor through her music.

She said: “It was through her music, my father introduced me to Sinead’s music in the late 80s, her album The Lion And The Cobra was played on repeat as we drove around Belfast in the late 80s, and it became this visceral soundtrack to my childhood.

“Then in the early 90s my friends and I really discovered her for a second time and could really see how she looked, heard what she had to say, and she became this huge icon of ours, and someone we were so proud of.”

Ferguson said that it was soon after she discovered O’Connor that the backlash against the singer began.

Speaking to The Graham Norton Radio Show on Virgin Radio on Sunday, the director said that one of the focal points for the documentary was the moment the singer tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1993.

Sinead O’Connor
Sinead O’Connor in 2008 (Niall Carson/PA)

Ferguson said the documentary examines “why things happened as they did”.

“Well, we always had the plan to tell this part of her story, which really focuses in from 1987 to 1993,” she said.

“We really wanted to look at why things happened as they did, ie, the horrendous fall like that happened after she ripped up the picture of the Pope on Saturday Night Live in 1993.

“And the reason for that was just that it seemed to cause so much confusion at the time.

“And so much of our film is about trying to go back and look at the cause and effect, really, behind why she did that, and why it was such a political powerful act. But why she was treated the way she was afterwards as well.”

Ferguson said that O’Connor was labelled a “devil” after she tore up the picture.

“She really was. I mean, there was very much an attitude of burn the witch, post that act on Saturday Night Live. And I think it’s that part of the film where you can actually hear audible gasps in the audience, because it’s still very horrifying.”

Given a small cinematic release last year, the documentary will be released on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now on Saturday.