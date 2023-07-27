Sinead O’Connor was ‘completely fearless in face of conservative Irish society’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinead O’Connor was ‘completely fearless in face of conservative Irish society’

By Press Association
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)

The late Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has been hailed as an activist and singer who was “completely fearless and utterly unafraid” in the face of a “restrictive, conservative and religious” Irish society.

O’Connor, who was propelled to international fame with the cover of the Prince ballad Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990, has died at the age of 56.

Among those paying tribute has been Irish folk group Lankum, who spoke to the PA news agency at the Langham Hotel in London after the band was shortlisted for a Mercury Prize.

Daragh Lynch, whose band released the record False Lankum, said: “I think in terms, particularly for like our generation, to see somebody in the public eye who’s completely fearless and completely and utterly unafraid to say what she thought and what she believed in, in such a kind of like, restrictive conservative, religious kind of atmosphere, is completely inspirational.”

O’Connor frequently spoke out about the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church and the impact of her time in one of the Magdalene Laundries in Dublin.

She also sparked a ferocious backlash when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live in 1992.

Lankum band member Ian Lynch said: “The Ireland that (Sinead) came up (in) and Ireland in the 80s was a more conservative place than it is now and I think she’s like, literally an inspiration to absolutely everybody.

“Anybody that I know from all different walks of life, all different genres, all different age groups, like literally every single person in the country is just like, everyone, Sinead O’Connor is an absolute legend, like so much respect for her across the board.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2022 – London
Jessie Ware (Ian West/PA)

“It’s just unreal and it’s really, really shocking to hear.”

London Inner South Coroner’s Court has said no medical cause was given in the death of O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out.

Jessie Ware, 38, who was also among those to receive a Mercury nod for her 2022 album That! Feels Good!, said O’Connor brought “sheer emotion” with her song Nothing Compares 2 U.

The English singer featured in charity supergroup Band Aid 30, as they covered the track Do They Know It’s Christmas? in 2014 alongside O’Connor, but said she did not meet her in person.

Ware told PA: : “I loved her she was amazing. I remember Nothing Compares 2 U being such an important song for me as a child, and asking my parents to play (it) all the time and (the) just sheer raw emotion that she put into that song.”