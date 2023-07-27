Sinead O’Connor was an undemanding performer ‘driven by doing the right thing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sinead O’Connor was an undemanding performer ‘driven by doing the right thing’

By Press Association
Sinead O’Connor takes to the stage for the finale of today’s Africa Day celebrations at Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinead O’Connor takes to the stage for the finale of today’s Africa Day celebrations at Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinead O’Connor has been remembered as a performer who was undemanding, engrossed in the details and “driven by doing the right thing”.

She liked a cup of tea in her dressing room before performing live on one of Ireland’s prominent TV shows, and was nervous before performing, due to being “anxious to get it right”.

Musicians, artists and producers who had encountered O’Connor, who died on Thursday aged 56, paid tribute to her as generous, funny, and down to earth, and said Ireland had been left “bereft” by her death.

Dermot McEvoy, the music producer of Irish broadcaster RTE’s TV programme The Late Late Show, which had O’Connor on as a guest many times, told the PA news agency that she was meek and a perfectionist.

When he first took up the role in 2007, he was apprehensive about what to expect from O’Connor.

He said: “I was kind of anxious about it, I’d only just started on the show and she was a big name.

“I have to say, she was as meek and as undemanding as you can imagine. She came in, she probably knew more about the sound set up than the sound engineers, she knew more about the music set up than the musicians, she knew her stuff.”

O’Connor’s live Late Late Show performances included appearances in 2020 when she sang Nothing Compares 2 U, in 2010 when she did a cover of Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changin’, the 1993 performance of Make Me A Channel of Your Peace and her first Late Late Show performance of Mandinka in 1988.