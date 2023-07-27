Museum adds to Highland dress collection to tell story of modern tartan

National Museums Scotland has acquired eight outfits from contemporary Highland dress designers in a bid to tell the story of tartan in the 21st century.

They have been added to the national collection of Highland dress, which charts how it has evolved since the 17th century.

The acquisitions mark the culmination of a five-year project supported by the William Grant Foundation.

A new online hub is launching on Friday, offering detailed images and descriptions of the latest acquisitions along with three films featuring interviews with designers and makers.

Rosie Waine said the acquisitions show how Highland dress is evolving (Duncan McGlynn/NMS/PA)

The collection now includes modern designers like Prickly Thistle and Acme Atelier.

The foundation’s research fellow Rosie Waine said they show how Highland dress is being adapted to the modern day.

She said: “There is a perception that Highland dress never changes, but through working with contemporary makers, this project highlights a flourishing living tradition that continues to adapt and evolve.

“These new acquisitions showcase incredibly skilled makers and production from across the country.

“They join our existing collection to provide a comprehensive timeline of Highland dress from the 17th century to the modern day, highlighting its role as an icon of an ever-changing Scotland.”