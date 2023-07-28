Hartwig Fischer to step down as British Museum director next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hartwig Fischer to step down as British Museum director next year

By Press Association
Hartwig Fischer will leave his post in 2024 (British Museum)
Hartwig Fischer will step down as director of the British Museum next year.

Hartwig Fischer will step down as director of the British Museum next year.

The London museum, which houses historical artifacts from around the world, announced on Friday that the search for the next director will begin in the autumn.

Mr Fischer said: “I have had the privilege of leading a team of outstanding professionals and collaborating with inspiring partners, communities and institutions from across the UK and the world.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved. It is now time to pass on leadership to continue creating a truly global museum whilst remaining at the heart of Britain’s cultural life.

“Over the next year, I will push ahead with our plans and secure a successful transition.

“Looking ahead, I am excited about the next phase of my career, moving beyond the institutional framework of a single museum to engage in the rescue and preservation of cultural heritage in times of climate crisis, conflict, war, and violence.”

British Museum
Mr Fischer has spent his time as director developing the masterplan for the renovation of the historic building and the redisplay of its collection (Tim Ireland/PA)

Mr Fischer has spent his time as director developing the masterplan for the renovation of the historic building and the redisplay of its collection.

The German art historian also said: “In 2016, I was called to the British Museum to prepare the essential renovation of a building in need of rejuvenation, a global icon of museum architecture whose complex architectural substance calls for urgent, large-scale intervention.

“The renovation work itself will take several decades, but the mission I was given by the trustees has been accomplished: the foundations of the BM masterplan are now laid.

“It will serve as the basis for all subsequent work and forms the foundation to innovative concepts for the future display.”

The redevelopment plan will be published this autumn and an international architectural competition will follow.

Fischer took over from Neil MacGregor, who stepped down as director of the British Museum at the end of December 2015.

During Fischer’s tenure exhibitions have included Manga, Troy, Peru, Hieroglyphs and Feminine power.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “I thank Hartwig for his sterling leadership of the British Museum over the last eight years.

“From leading the organisation through the pandemic and welcoming back millions of visitors a year, to opening up a world-class storage and research facility and developing partnerships around the world, Hartwig leaves a valuable legacy.

“The British Museum will continue to thrive and I look forward to seeing what the next chapter in this great institution’s history holds.”

Former chancellor George Osborne, chairman of the British Museum, said Fischer can “look back on his eight years as director with pride in his great achievements”.

Mr Osborne added: “He has been an intellectual tour de force, helping the British Museum present its collection to new audiences in new ways in brilliant exhibitions like Stonehenge and China’s hidden century.”

“Above all, he has been a person of integrity, inquiry and industry who has given everything to the British Museum over these years. The Trustees respect his decision to move on to new ventures next year.”