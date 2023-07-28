Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty takes top spot on best-dressed list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty takes top spot on best-dressed list

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has claimed the top place as one of Britain’s best dressed for 2023.

The businesswoman and fashion designer, 43, was named on the list compiled by Tatler magazine alongside Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Love Actually star Bill Nighy.

Chandler Tregaskes, style editor for Tatler said: “The coveted number one spot in Tatler’s best dressed list belongs to the chatelaine of Downing Street, Akshata Murty.

“Her stream of ‘It’ ensembles would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money.

Akshata Murty
Akshata Murty greets the first lady of the US, Jill Biden, in May (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Though she lacks the pillbox hats and layered pearls of yore, Mrs Sunak is a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show.”

Ms Murty, the daughter of an Indian billionaire, attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, and subsequently started her fashion label Akshata Designs.

Since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister last year, she has greeted prominent individuals in an array of elegant outfits.

Ms Murty attended news publishers Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s annual party in June wearing a purple flower patterned dress with short sleeves and a light pink purse.

Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy also made the Tatler fashion list (Ian West/PA)

She opted for a pale blue embroidered dress with a black fascinator during the coronation in May and when she greeted a pink-styled US first lady Jill Biden last month, Ms Murty wore a blue and white dress which featured mosaic-like patterns.

She also made an appearance on Tatler’s Social Power Index for 2023, which was topped by the King and Queen, alongside her husband Mr Sunak.

Also among those to make Tatler’s 25-strong fashion list is former chief executive of the Serpentine Galleries Yana Peel, opera singer Danielle de Niese and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Previous mentions on the magazine’s best dressed list include the late Queen, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, fashion designer Stella McCartney, singer Dua Lipa and pop star Harry Styles.