Sinead O’Connor documentary will let late singer ‘tell her side of the story’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Sinead O’Connor documentary will let late singer ‘tell her side of the story’

By Press Association
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinead O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares will still be broadcast on Saturday to allow people to “hear her tell her side of the story”, the filmmaker has said.

Belfast-born director Kathryn Ferguson said the plan to air the programme, which had been scheduled to be released on Sky Documentaries and Now from July 29 for some time, was going forward after “lots of thought” following the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter’s death this week aged 56.

The 2022 documentary charts the late Irish star’s rise to worldwide fame after releasing her version of Nothing Compares 2 U, and the backlash she later faced over some of her protests.

Ferguson tweeted on Saturday: “We had been scheduled to release Nothing Compares today on Sky / Now for a very long time and after lots of thought we are going to go ahead with that plan.

“The reaction to the film and love for Sinead has been palpable and we feel screening it this weekend is the right thing to do, so that people can see her in all her glory and hear her tell her side of the story.

“An option she was rarely granted by some facets or the media who spent so much of their time being reductive of all she had to say.

“Nothing Compares is a love letter to Sinead. She meant the absolute world to me and I know she did to many of you.

“Watch the film, feel the rage, have a good cry and let’s remember the woman for her radical, magical ways and all she has done for us. I’ve never been prouder to be an Irish woman.”

The documentary explores significant moments in O’Connor’s career in the late 80s and early 90s through a “contemporary feminist lens”.

The singer rose to fame with a string of critically acclaimed albums including her 1987 debut The Lion And The Cobra and her Grammy-winning follow-up I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

She went on to release eight more albums across the decades, with the last, I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, released in 2014.

The Irish musician was also known for taking fierce stances on social and political issues, with one of the most notable being when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on US sketch show Saturday Night Live in protest at the Catholic Church in 1992, and the backlash was vitriolic.

The documentary also features content from some of her music videos and concert performances, previously unseen footage and a more recent interview.

Ferguson previously told the PA news agency that she hopes the documentary will “serve as a reminder of her greatness”.

Sinead O’Connor death
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)

She described O’Connor as “a special, funny and magnificent human being”, adding: “Her fire lit a torch for so many of us, particularly those who grew up in the 1990s, and those who really needed her light.”

The filmmaker also said it was a “tremendous privilege” to make the programme with the singer’s blessing.

The documentary originally screened at the Sundance World Cinema Documentary Competition 2022, before it was released in cinemas last October.

It was nominated for a host of awards and won best feature documentary at the Irish Film & Television Awards.

Nothing Compares will air on Sky Documentaries at 9pm and is available on subscription service Now. It will also be shown on Sky Showcase and Sky Arts.