Vicky Pattison ‘shaken’ as Uber bursts into flames moments after she got out

By Press Association
Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison (James Manning/PA)
Vicky Pattison has revealed she had a “terrifying brush with death” after her Uber burst into flames moments after she got out.

The former Geordie Shore star, 35, took to her Instagram story to relay the “absolutely terrifying” ordeal, which occurred while her and her fiance Ercan Ramadan were travelling to a dinner date on Saturday evening.

Pattison posted a video of the car engulfed in a raging fire with the caption: “I was in that car minutes ago.”

The TV star then recalled what had happened in a video to her followers, saying: “It was absolutely terrifying. So we were just driving along in this Uber and Ercan saw the engine light was on.

“And then the car started making a really horrible noise on the A1, so we pulled over and there was smoke in the back of the car.

“The man was like ‘Just stay in the car, it’ll be fine’. Obviously we’re on the A1 so you don’t want to get out – then all of a sudden it just caught fire, it just burst into flames.”

A shocked Pattison continued: “You can see from my video the whole car has exploded, like absolutely terrifying.

“And were just standing there, the police come running over ‘Get back, get back’ and I’m like, ‘I’m f***ing trying.’ Dressed like this, t**s out, on the A1. It was absolutely terrifying… I’m a little bit shaken up”

She explained that a kind passer-by saved them from being stranded as he offered them a lift to a train station.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan (Ian West/PA)

Pattison confirmed they finally made it to Sheesh restaurant after “three cars, two hours and one near death experience later”.

On Sunday, she posted a series of photos from the night out on social media, describing it as a “mixed bag to say the least”.

She added: “After our terrifying brush with death, most people would have turned back and gone home… But not this couple no. I had got ready so I was getting a pornstar martini and a chicken Shish.”

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner also confirmed that Uber had refunded her for the journey and apologised for “nearly turning me extra crispy and charging me for the privilege”.