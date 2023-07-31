Love Island stars declare their affection as series comes to a close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island stars declare their affection as series comes to a close

By Press Association
Maya Jama (Jeff Moore/PA)
Maya Jama (Jeff Moore/PA)

The Love Island finalists will share declarations of affection as the series comes to a conclusion.

In scenes that will air during the final episode on Monday night, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble, Jess Harding and Sammy Root, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki and Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas will battle it out to be crowned the winners and take home the £50,000 prize.

The final four couples will attend the Love Island ball, where they will share how they feel about their romantic partners.

Ella tells Tyrique: “From the boy I met on day one to the man you are today, I’ve seen you change and grow so much – just for me.”

Tyrique tells Ella: “You’ve shown me it’s cool to open up about my emotions and it’s cool to be vulnerable. And being in love is the best feeling ever.”

Next to make their declarations is Jess and Sammy, with Jess saying: “Knowing how much it takes for you to get strong feelings screams to me how serious and genuine our connection is.”

Sammy replies: “It took some time at the beginning of my journey to realise what I was risking but when I saw you walking towards the fire pit on your own after Casa, I instantly knew that you were all that I wanted, my wandering eye turned into my eye for Jess.”

Also sharing their feelings are Molly and Zach, with Molly saying: “I’m really looking forward to life outside the villa together and calling you mine.

“We are a team, Zach, and please don’t ever forget I love you.”

He tells hers: “I’m now at a point where I find myself daydreaming about the things and adventures I want to do with you, spoiling you, protecting you and loving you.”

The final pair to speak are Whitney and Lochan, who are the bookies’ favourites to win the show.

Whitney says: “You ask me if I am happy everyday. You kiss my forehead when you think I’m asleep and you tell me I look beautiful every chance you get.

“You’re exactly what I’ve been looking for.”

Lochan replies: “I want to continue making you happy, growing together, laughing together which is why I can confidently say that I don’t see a future with anyone else on the outside and I can’t wait for our next chapter.”

The Love Island 2023 summer final airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on July 31.