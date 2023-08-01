Nineties singer given community order for smacking female police officer’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nineties singer given community order for smacking female police officer’s face

By Press Association
Singer Antonio Di Bartolomeo, who performed as Tony Di Bart, has been given a community order after smacking a female police officer’s face while drunk (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A singer who had a number one hit in the 1990s has been given a community order after smacking a female police officer’s face while drunk.

Antonio Di Bartolomeo, who performed as Tony Di Bart, hit Pc Jessica Howells on February 28 this year after police were called to his home and tried to put handcuffs on him.

The 58-year-old, whose song The Real Thing topped the UK Singles Chart for a week in May 1994, was pepper-sprayed during the arrest and claimed he was trying protect his face.

Di Bartolomeo, of St Marks Crescent in Maidenhead, Berkshire, was found guilty of reckless assault by beating an emergency worker on June 27, having previously admitted the homophobic and racist abuse of two other officers in separate incidents, as well as criminal damage.

Alcohol was “the theme which runs alongside all of the four offences”, district judge Samuel Goozee told Di Bartolomeo while sentencing him at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He said the offence of assault meant that a 12-month community order, during which the singer must carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activities, was the appropriate sentence.

Di Bartolomeo was also made to pay a total of £200 in compensation as well as £700 in legal fees.

Singer Antonio Di Bartolomeo hit Pc Jessica Howells in February after police were called to his Berkshire home and tried to arrest him (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police attended the defendant’s address after he sent a video to his partner of him damaging her furniture, and were able to enter because she gave them a key, the court heard.

The singer was drunk and acted aggressively towards the officers by struggling as they tried to arrest him, the court had heard.

Giving evidence in June, Pc Howells said officers knocked on the door multiple times and spoke with the defendant from outside before entering the house.

She said: “He appeared to be intoxicated. He wasn’t initially aggressive but he was walking towards us with his hand behind his back.

“I took hold of his arm, which was in front of him; my colleague, I believe, took his other arm. He was arrested in relation to the offences.

“We tried to get the defendant’s arms behind his back – however, due to his size we were unable to do that.

“We were in a really tight area of the house, a little corridor, so I drew my captor spray.

“I felt a hand go around my face and pull my face. I felt like a smack and then a grab… I was trying to get his arm behind his back so I could get the handcuffs on him.”

In body-worn video footage Pc Howells can be heard saying “Ow”, which she said was when the defendant “smacked” her in the face.

Giving evidence previously, Di Bartolomeo said two of his siblings and his father died after a cancer diagnosis and in February he had just had a biopsy for lung cancer and was “in pieces”.

He said the officers “smashed his front door in” and that, after the captor spray was deployed, he felt “instant burning” and tried to “protect his face”.

His actions amounted to recklessness rather than having intent, meaning he was still found guilty.

In two separate incidents in March this year, Di Bartolomeo called a female police officer a “Paki cop” and a male officer a “gay boy” while under the influence.

The court heard he is of good previous character and is no longer drinking alcohol.