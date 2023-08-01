Dreaming Whilst Black star: Avoiding racism in show would be injustice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dreaming Whilst Black star: Avoiding racism in show would be injustice

By Press Association
Adjani Salmon said he found it difficult to find work when he finished film school (Ian West/PA)
Adjani Salmon said he found it difficult to find work when he finished film school (Ian West/PA)

Dreaming Whilst Black co-writer and actor Adjani Salmon has said avoiding depictions of everyday racism in the show would be “an injustice”.

The BBC series follows Salmon’s character Kwabena, who is an aspiring filmmaker trapped in a recruitment job.

Salmon said he was driven to create the web series turned TV show out of a sense of “frustration” with the film industry, having found it difficult to find work when he finished film school.

In the six-part comedy series, viewers watch as Kwabena navigates a workplace that is predominately white, which often leads to colleagues asking inappropriate questions.

One co-worker asks Kwabena if he should watch The Colour Purple on his first date with a black girl.

Speaking on the show’s portrayal of everyday racism, Salmon said: “I very much look at it from the perspective of, we’re making a show about a character who is black and it just so happens that he operates in a predominately white industry.

“It’s like, ‘well, if you’re black in this industry, things might happen?’

“I think it would be more an injustice to avoid it than to show it, because to show it would be true to this character’s experience and to not show it would be like you’re hiding.

“So, we kind of come at it from a space of just authenticity to the character … versus we’re going to highlight this one thing.”

Salmon said he thinks exploring racism through the medium of comedy can make it more digestible for viewers as “medicine is best served with honey”.

He said: “I think anything that you’re talking about is probably best disguised in art … I don’t like when people are preaching, but I like stories.

“If you package what you’re saying to me in a story then I’m more receptive to receiving it and I think that’s the same for everybody, especially in today’s climate.”

Dreaming Whilst Black was originally a web series co-written by Salmon and Ali Hughes.

Actors Dani Moseley, Demmy Ladipo, Isy Suttie, Roger Griffiths and Rachel Adedeji are among the cast members, with Love Island star Ovie Soko and Shaun Of The Dead actor Jessica Hynes making guest appearances.

The series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.