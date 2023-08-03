England cricketer Stuart Broad to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England cricketer Stuart Broad to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up – reports

By Press Association
Stuart Broad could compete in Strictly Come Dancing now he has retired from cricket (John Walton/PA)
England cricketer Stuart Broad is reported to be joining the line-up for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, after announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement earlier this week at the end of day three of his 167th Test at The Oval in London.

He is England’s second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time, and achieved a fairy tale ending to his professional career after bowling out Australia’s Todd Murphy in his final over.

According to The Sun newspaper, Broad is now in talks over an appearance on the popular BBC dancing competition.

England player Stuart Broad and partner Mollie King
His partner, radio DJ and former member of The Saturdays, Mollie King, previously competed on Strictly in 2017 and reached the semi-finals.

Broad would follow in the footsteps of fellow England cricketers Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash, both of whom competed and won Strictly in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

His ex-teammates Michael Vaughan and Graeme Swann have also featured on the show, as has former spin bowler Phil Tufnell.

The BBC and representatives for Broad have been contacted for comment regarding Broad’s appearance on the show.