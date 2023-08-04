Joe Pasquale: My real joy in life growing up was making my mum laugh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Joe Pasquale: My real joy in life growing up was making my mum laugh

By Press Association
Joe Pasquale said his ‘real joy in life growing up was making my mum laugh’ (Ian West/PA)
Joe Pasquale said his 'real joy in life growing up was making my mum laugh' (Ian West/PA)

Joe Pasquale says that his “real joy in life” while growing up was making his mother laugh, as she suffered from depression.

The comedian, 61, said that his mother also had a “weak bladder” and would joke about putting newspaper underneath herself before he began talking.

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time, Pasquale recalled his religious upbring by his staunchly Catholic father, as well as a near death experience.

“I used to make my mum laugh as a kid growing up and that was my real joy in life because she suffered from depression,” he said.

“As she got older she had a weak bladder… I’d go round to see her and she would say, ‘Don’t you say a word, don’t say nothing yet… I’ve got to put a newspaper under me’.

“And she would literally wet herself… there was no tenor ladies in those days and before I could say anything, because I’d literally go round there just trying to make her laugh and it was a great thing that I did, for me personally and for her.

“But she couldn’t cope with it.”

Pasquale also recalled being made to go to confession at the age of five years old and making up things to say.

“My dad was a staunch Catholic. My mum was Church of England so she wasn’t a churchgoer as such,” he said.

Good Morning Britain’s Health Star Awards – London
Joe Pasquale (Ian West/PA)

“But Dad was. I went to a Catholic school and I remember having to go to confession at five years old… what had I done at five years old that I had to confess?

“So I’d go in there and I’d say, ‘I threw a stone at Vincent Garvey today’. And I hadn’t really… So then a week later, I could go back and say I’d lied last week because I’d lied in the confession.”

During the episode Pasquale also revealed he had recently almost impaled himself on a prop moose head following a show.

The comedian said he had refused to go to A&E until the morning, adding: “I had seven stitches and I’ve got a great big hole in the back of my leg, but if I’d gone straight down on my belly, I’d be dead.”

White Wine Question Time is available to listen to on all podcast platforms.