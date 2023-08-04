The Repair Shop team seeks festive items to fix for Christmas special

Jay Blades and his team of Repair Shop experts are asking the public for cherished items in need of restoration to feature in the Christmas edition of the popular BBC show.

The team are looking to “perform some festive magic” for the episode and are looking for objects of historical or social interest in need of repair “with a festive feel to them”.

It will be the fourth Christmas special of The Repair Shop, which first aired on BBC Two in 2017.

This year has already seen two special episodes, marking the 75th anniversary of both the arrival of the Empire Windrush to the UK and the birth of the NHS.

Presenter Blades said that, with a wide-ranging team of experts, they hoped to provide “the solution for any fix”.

“We are looking for items that make us remember Christmases of yester-year,” he said.

“It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.

“The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix.”

Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay said the Christmas specials were some of her favourite episodes.

“There’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical,” she said.

“We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

Dominic Chinea, metalwork expert, added: “This year has been full of specials (and)… we’d love to finish off this year with another very special episode.

“In previous Christmases we’ve fixed a whole host of items, from instruments to a wartime Teddy Bear to a chopper bike – I can’t wait to see what comes through the door this year.”

The next series of The Repair Shop is currently filming and due to transmit later in the autumn.