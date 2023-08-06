Chrissie Hynde says she does not mind getting older and is ‘more relaxed’ now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chrissie Hynde says she does not mind getting older and is ‘more relaxed’ now

By Press Association
Chrissie Hynde said she is now the ‘real mellow’ version of herself (Ben Birchall/PA)

Chrissie Hynde has said that she does not mind getting older and feels more “relaxed now”.

The Pretenders frontwoman, 71, said that “ageing is like being a pothead again” and revealed she is now the “real mellow” version of herself.

Speaking to The Observer, she said: “There’s only one thing we know of that is definitely going to happen to us.

“That’s all the information we have in this life. You know, a lot of my friends didn’t get old.

Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders with Johnny Marr performing at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I’m not a worrier, by nature – and there are so many great things about getting older.

“For example, I don’t think there’s very many things that I know now that I didn’t know when I was 16 – but there’s a big difference between knowing something and realising it.

“Realising something takes 50 years.

“I’m more relaxed now, if you can believe it. This is the real mellow version of me.”

In response to a question from Catherine Mayer, co-founder of the Women’s Equality party, Hynde also spoke about seeing herself as a “poster girl for feminism” and discussed whether the movement is needed in 2023.

Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders performing on stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

She said: “There’s nothing about me that is not feminist, through and through. Is feminism needed?

“It has a different agenda every decade, as it must and as it should. When I grew up in the 60s, as a teenager, I thought we fixed it.

“You know, I thought we could move on from that and women could do what they wanted.

“The big change for me was pre-birth control and after.

“Only 80 years ago, women might have had 30 pregnancies including miscarriages by the time they were 50.

Chrissie Hynde playing the guitar (Euan Cherry/PA)

“I think modern feminists sometimes forget that.

“Some of the problem since has been what people are watching on television, you know, Sex and the City, things like that. That put it way back.

“I mean, who talks about dating? I never went on a date in my life.

“In certain areas, yes, of course, there’s equality that has to be addressed. But in the arts, I don’t see that.”

The Pretenders’ debut album, which was self-titled, was released in 1980 and the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Hynde performed at Glastonbury Festival in June and brought on stage The Smiths musician Johnny Marr and Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters.

In September, The Pretenders will release their new album Relentless.