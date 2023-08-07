Coronation Street actress Anita Carey dies aged 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Coronation Street actress Anita Carey dies aged 75

By Press Association
Anita Carey (Laura Rose/PA)
Anita Carey (Laura Rose/PA)

Coronation Street and Doctors star Anita Carey has died aged 75, her agent has confirmed.

The TV comedy actress turned to soap acting in 1978 when she was offered the role of Brenda Summers, a victim of domestic violence, on Coronation Street before returning to the cobbles 18 years later to play Joyce Smedley, the debt-laden mother of Judy Mallett (Gaynor Faye).

On Monday, agent Katie Threlfall confirmed Carey had died at the age of 75.

Yorkshire-born Carey was the first to film her exit from the ITV soap in 1997, amid a series of action-packed farewells following a headline-hitting “cast cull” by new producer Brian Park in a bid to boost viewing figures, it was reported at the time.

In 1990 she returned to sitcom starring in A Kind Of Living, before returning to soap in 2007, playing Vivien March on BBC One’s Doctors for two years.

Former Doctors director Steve Hughes, who worked on the show between 2005 and 2010, said on Twitter: “Sad to hear that Anita Carey has passed. I really enjoyed working with her on Doctors back in the day.”

Meanwhile, Doctors writer Roland Moore tweeted: “Saddened to hear about Anita Carey. She was a joy to write for as Vivien on Doctors and it was great to meet her once at the soap awards.”

Carey established herself in TV comedy playing Susan Chambers in Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads? in 1973, the same year she met fellow actor Mark Wing-Davey while she was playing Miss Heasman in the touring theatre show Butley.

A year later the couple both appeared in a Crucible Theatre production of The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde, before Carey starred in the West End production of Hobson’s Choice.

In the following years she appeared in sketch show One-Upmanship, based on Stephen Potter’s spoof self-help books, as well as comedy-drama Beryl’s Lot playing one of the on-screen children of actress Carmel McSharry.

Carey also starred in John Finch’s drama The Spoils Of War playing character Martha Blaze, before appearing as devoted wife of a Labour MP Joyce Gould in ITV’s 1986 adaptation of Jeffrey Archer’s novel First Among Equals.

Carey took on countless TV character roles before moving to New York after Wing-Davey, who she married in 2002 and had become a successful director in the US, became chairman of the graduate acting programme at New York University in 2008.