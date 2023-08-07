Flowers left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former Irish home ahead of funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flowers left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former Irish home ahead of funeral

By Press Association
People look at flowers outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of the 56-year-old’s funeral on Tuesday. The Irish singer was found “unresponsive” at her home in Lambeth, south London last month. (Niall Carson/PA)
Flowers have been left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home in Ireland as the country prepares to say their final farewell to the singer.

Visitors have been leaving floral tributes outside the property in the Co Wicklow town of Bray since O’Connor’s sudden death last month.

Her funeral procession is set to make its’ way along the Bray sea front on Tuesday morning, a town her family has said she loved living in.

A mural of Sinead O’Connor by Emmalene Blake has been created on Dame Lane in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

An installation has also appeared on a hillside overlooking the seaside town with 30ft-tall letters spelling out EIRE and SINEAD with a love heart visible from the air.

In Dublin, where O’Connor was born, a new mural has been unveiled on Dame Lane, and flowers have been left at the music Wall of Fame.

O’Connor lived in Bray for 15 years before selling her house there in 2021.

There was shock after the Irish Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home, aged 56, last month.

Tributes have been paid by actors and artists from across the world including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox, Cyndi Lauper and Bob Geldof.

Meanwhile fans paid tribute during gatherings in Dublin, Belfast and London where her music was sung.

Sinead O’Connor lived in Bray, Co Wicklow for 15 years (Niall Carson/PA)

O’Connor released her first album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987.

Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, followed in 1990, which contained the hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, which saw O’Connor top the charts in countries around the world.

The track earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations including for the prestigious record of the year category, as well as best female pop vocal performance and best music video.

She released a further eight studio albums, the latest being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss.

Sinead O’Connor, 56, was found unresponsive at her London home last month

In 2018, O’Connor announced that she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

Following her death, her music management company 67 Management said she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book.

Sinead O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious by authorities.

A London coroner did not find a medical cause of death and suggested that the autopsy results may take several weeks.