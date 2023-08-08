Dustin Lance Black punched in head in nightclub altercation, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Dustin Lance Black punched in head in nightclub altercation, court hears

By Press Association
Dustin Lance Black is charged with assaulting Teddy Edwardes in August last year (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dustin Lance Black is charged with assaulting Teddy Edwardes in August last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband Dustin Lance Black was punched in the head after he allegedly grabbed a woman’s wrist in a London nightclub, a court has heard.

Black, who married the Olympic champion diver, 29, in 2017, is charged with assaulting Teddy Edwardes by beating her in Soho on August 18 last year.

The American film-maker, 49, was due to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday but the case was adjourned and rescheduled to a later date because of missing evidence.

Prosecutor Adrita Ahmed said there was an “altercation in a nightclub” and that the Crown’s case is Black “grabbed Ms Edwardes’ wrist and twisted it”, causing a drink to spill on her.

She said that “as a result Ms Edwardes has retaliated”, and was subsequently cautioned by police for “going too far in self-defence”.

Dustin Lance Black court case
Dustin Lance Black arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The defendant grabbed her wrist and twisted it, and that is what causes the drink to spill, the action,” Ms Ahmed said.

Black pleaded not guilty to the single charge at a preliminary hearing at the same court in April.

Outlining the defence case, Helena Duong, for Black, said: “Mr Black described Ms Edwardes effectively shouting at him and being aggressive.

“What the defence would say is in fact what you can see on CCTV is immediately, at the very beginning, Mr Black trying to walk away, I think that much is clear.

“She turns to him, appears to reach out in a way.

“She seems to reach out, and then there’s an exchange between them in which she continues to be aggressive and shouts at him, and he reacts to that and then she makes a movement, gesticulating, which is what causes Mr Black to reach for the glass.”

She said Edwardes was later cautioned for “punching him in the back of the head afterwards” as he left the nightclub, the court heard.

CCTV footage played in court showed Mr Daley and Black mingling in the nightclub before the incident unfolded.

After watching the video, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said Black’s alleged offence would fall in the “lowest category” of the sentencing guidelines if he is convicted, adding: “The Crown’s case is no more than he grabbed the wrist.”

Wearing a navy suit, Black gave his address as Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, and his lawyers said he had flown over for the trial.

Mr Goldspring was told the tape of Edwardes’ police interview had been lost and there is no transcript, and a statement has not yet been taken from the officer who conducted her interview.

The trial was adjourned and refixed for November 8 at the same court so the prosecution have more time to prepare.