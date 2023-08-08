Taylor Swift leads nominations for MTV Video Music Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift leads nominations for MTV Video Music Awards 2023

By Press Association
Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift leads the pack for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards with eight nominations as she continues to dazzle fans with her global Eras Tour.

The pop superstar has received seven nods for her Anti-Hero music video as well as a nomination in the artist of the year category alongside musical titans Beyonce, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj and Shakira.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name and picked up the video of the year award last year for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version), which made her the first artist to win the coveted award three times.

This year the category will see Doja Cat’s Attention, Miley Cyrus’s Flowers, Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl, Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Unholy and SZA’s Kill Bill go up against Swift’s lead single from her tenth studio album Midnights.

Last year Anti-Hero helped Swift secure the coveted double-chart domination after it landed at number one on the Official Charts.

She is currently showcasing the song alongside an array of hits from her back catalogue during her The Eras Tour which is travelling around the US before she takes it overseas.

Following Swift is US R&B singer SZA who has secured six VMA nominations while Doja Cat, Petras, Cyrus, Minaj, Rodrigo and Smith are tied at five nods.

Blackpink, Diddy and Shakira each received four nominations.

This year also boasts a record number of first-time VMA nominees with 35 artists recognised including Ice Spice, Petras and PinkPantheress.

Indie rock supergroup Boygenius, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, are also among those receiving first-time nods as well as Burna Boy, Stephen Sanchez and Renee Rapp.

Fan voting begins next Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, September 1.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the award show which will be held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.