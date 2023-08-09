One Foot In The Grave star Doreen Mantle dies aged 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One Foot In The Grave star Doreen Mantle dies aged 97

By Press Association
Doreen Mantle (Tim Ireland/PA)
Doreen Mantle (Tim Ireland/PA)

Doreen Mantle has died aged 97, her agent has announced.

The actress was best known for her performance as Jean Warboys, the annoying friend of Victor Meldrew’s wife, in the BBC comedy series One Foot In The Grave.

She also starred in detective series BBC Father Brown as well as being in ITV soap Coronation Street as Joy Fishwick.

In a statement, her agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.

Ralf Little ‘Billy Liar’
Doreen Mantle with the rest of the Billy Liar cast at the Duke of York’s Theatre in central London (PA)

“She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”

Her other credits include My Family, Doctors, Dirk Gently, Jam And Jerusalem, Doc Martin, Jonathan Creek and Yentl.

Mantle also took the stage in Death Of A Salesman for the National Theatre, for which she won an Olivier Award in 1979 for actress of the year in a supporting role.

She also featured in her one woman show My Truth and Reconciliation, and appeared in 84 Charing Cross Road at The Ambassadors Theatre and classic comedy Billy Liar at the Duke of York’s Theatre.