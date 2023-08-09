Doreen Mantle brought honesty to bizarre One Foot In The Grave scenes – writer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doreen Mantle brought honesty to bizarre One Foot In The Grave scenes – writer

By Press Association
Doreen Mantle has died aged 97 (Catherine Shakespeare Lane/PA)
Doreen Mantle has been hailed as a “perfect fit” who brought “honesty” to her “bizarre” scenes as Jean Warboys, the annoying friend of Victor Meldrew’s wife, in One Foot In The Grave.

The actress died “peacefully” at the age of 97 at her home, Mantle’s agent said on Wednesday.

The writer of the hit BBC comedy series, David Renwick, said he was “dreadfully saddened” by the news.

In a statement to the PA news agency, he said: “She’d been in poor health for some time, but you wouldn’t have bet against her soldiering on to a hundred – she was such a trouper, so stoic and resilient to the end.

“I was honoured to call her a friend, and to have kept in close touch long after we stopped working together.

Doreen Mantle
Doreen Mantle with the Billy Liar cast at the Duke of York’s Theatre in central London (PA)

“No-one else could have played Mrs Warboys as she did, it was such a perfect fit, and the honesty that she brought to every line, however bizarre, was what made the character so funny and legitimised even the maddest of moments.

“There was never the remotest suggestion that she was playing comedy: in her hands it was all utterly real, because of course she was, at root, a superb and consummate actress. I shall miss her terribly – but thank God for all those wonderful laughs she’s left us.”

She would also go on to star in an episode of Jonathan Creek, also written by Renwick, called The Judas Tree, playing a housekeeper, as Alan Davies investigates as the titular magician’s creative consultant turned crime solver.

Mantle also had credits in ITV soap Coronation Street as Joy Fishwick, and comedies My Family, Jam And Jerusalem and Doc Martin, detective shows Father Brown and Dirk Gently and the soap Doctors.

She would also appear as as Mrs Shaemen in the 1983 musical film Yentl opposite Barbra Streisand.

Mantle also appeared in Death Of A Salesman for the National Theatre, for which she won an Olivier Award in 1979 for actress of the year in a supporting role.

This year she appeared in Channel 5’s One Foot In The Grave: 30 Years Of Laughs and recalled The Beast In The Cage episode where she was stuck in traffic with Victor (Richard Wilson) – who is upset with Jean over her crisp choice – and his long-suffering wife Margaret (Annette Crosbie).

Mantle said: “(The car) wasn’t comfortable but somehow we got used to being in this car and things happening. There was some wonderful lines in it.”

She also featured in her one-woman show My Truth and Reconciliation, and in 84 Charing Cross Road at The Ambassadors Theatre and classic comedy Billy Liar at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

In a statement to PA, her agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.

“She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”