Paramore cancels remaining US tour dates as Hayley Williams battles infection

Paramore have apologised to fans after cancelling the remaining US shows of their This Is Why tour due to lead vocalist Hayley Williams suffering from a lung infection.

The American punk rock band had previously postponed four shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City to allow the singer to rest.

They performed in San Francisco and Seattle this week but in an update post shared on their Instagram on Thursday, Williams revealed the group have cancelled the final two stops as she risks “long-term damage” if she continues.

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong”, she wrote in the post.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations.

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realising that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.

“I’m now risking long-term damage and I need to pay attention to my body.”

She continued: “With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City”.

The Misery Business singer apologised to fans, saying: “We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out.

“I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

The group is due to play The New Yorker Festival on October 6 before heading to New Zealand in November to continue their tour.

They have dates scheduled for Australia, Europe, the UK and Ireland.

The band – which consists of Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro – have produced six albums, with the latest being This Is Why which went to number one in the UK charts.