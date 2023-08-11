Exhibition to showcase David Hockney’s ‘love for life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Exhibition to showcase David Hockney’s ‘love for life’

By Press Association
Rarely seen drawings by artist David Hockney are to go on display at a gallery in East Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rarely seen drawings by artist David Hockney are to go on display at a gallery in East Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

A collection of rarely seen drawings by David Hockney which “encapsulate his love for life” is to go on display.

The Wolfson Gallery at Charleston, Firle, East Sussex – the home of painter Vanessa Bell – is holding the exhibition of examples of Hockney’s early works named Love Life.

The display is named after the 86-year-old artist’s act of painting the words ‘Love Life’ on the wall at a retrospective exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris in 2017.

He said at the time: “I love my work. And I think the work has love, actually, I love life. I write it at the end of letters – ‘Love life, David Hockney’.”

A Charleston spokeswoman said: “The exhibition showcases a remarkable series of drawings that encapsulate David Hockney’s love for life and his profound connection with the world around him.

“During the formative stages of his career, Hockney’s artistic brilliance manifested through his ability to capture the essence of his subjects with remarkable economy, using pencil, coloured crayon, and pen and ink.

“Visitors to the exhibition will be enthralled by Hockney’s depictions of everyday objects, still lifes and architectural works.

“From a box of matches on a table to bunches of spring onions and leeks, Hockney’s works exemplify his ability to find beauty in the more intimate and seemingly ordinary aspects of life.

“Whether capturing the character of his subjects, or rendering furniture and empty spaces with sensitivity and wit, Hockney’s drawings capture a depth of emotion that cannot be easily replicated in grand painted portraits.”

Curator Chris Stephens said: “I am so excited to present this wonderful show of master drawings, some well known and some rarely seen.

“I have long believed David Hockney to be one of the greatest draughtsmen of all time and I consider his drawings of the later 60s and 70s to be among the greatest works by him and, for that matter, by anyone else.”

Nathaniel Hepburn, director and chief executive at Charleston, said: “Made over sixty years ago, Hockney’s drawings of intimate moments still resonate with a freshness and joy.

“It’s wonderful to see these works at Charleston – a place where art and experimental thinking have always been placed at the centre of everyday life.

“Hockney’s work exemplifies these ideals, finding beauty in the ordinary moments and creating a connection to audiences and the queer experience across the generations.”

The exhibition runs from September 23 to March 10.